Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include one of last year’s best dramas; an impressively accurate biopic; an unconventional animated film; a step-up for the DC cinematic universe; and the next chapter in the LEGO ‘Star Wars’ saga. Birdboy: The Forgotten Children (Blu-ray & DVD) GKids & Shout Factory It’s been said there are certain movies that can only be made in animated form; conversely, there are other stories one may be surprised to see as animated films due to its association with children’s pictures. This narrative deals with environmental devastation, unemployment, abuse, addiction, depression and multiple illegal activities. Yet the sooty illustrations deftly convey all these things with a dark sense of humour and graphic imagery that causes the film to be spellbinding, but not necessarily something that’d be deemed “enjoyable.” Based on Alberto Vázquez’s graphic novel and award-winning short film, the anthropomorphic animals that live in this harsh world are pitiful while their endless hope is moving. Special features include: interview with the filmmakers; Birdboy original short film; Decorado short film by Alberto Vázquez; and theatrical trailer. (GKids & Shout Factory) Call Me by Your Name (Blu-ray & Digital) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment This is a coming of age film that is rare in its sincerity and lack of fantasy. Elio, via his independence and thoughtfulness, gives the impression of a mature young man… a near-adult; though it’s obvious to audiences he’s still on the cusp of adulthood with many firsts still ahead. Oliver is aware of all of this when he begins flirting with the teen, but he’s also intrigued by Elio and his evanescent position in life. The pair have a wonderful chemistry as they first repel one another like two magnets before the attraction between them is too difficult to resist. However, one of the most elevating moments in the film is actually a conversation near the end of the picture between Elio and his father, likely leading to the latter’s awards recognition. In short, this is a beautiful adaptation about first love and loss. Special features include: commentary by actors Timothée Chalamet & Michael Stuhlbarg; making-of featurette; “In Conversation with Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg & Luca Guadagnino”; and music video for “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens. (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Children of the Corn: Runaway (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Even though this is a franchise with eight sequels, few of the movies have anything to do with the ones that preceded them. In this case, Ruth’s escape from her deadly cult of children is shown in snippets throughout the picture until audiences have a complete understanding of her past and how it affects her present. Using a number of clichés, it’s not all that difficult to figure out what’s happening or how the story will end. It’s amazing the pair even made it this far, but less surprising that their journey comes to a head in this judgemental town. Special features include: deleted scene. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Disaster Artist (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Wiseau has been an enigma since the day his directorial debut, The Room, was received with riotous laughter, which he unexpectedly embraced. Since then, the movie became a rep cinema/midnight favourite, but still little was known about Wiseau. This biopic doesn’t answer the big questions, such as where he’s from or how old he is, though it does provide some insight into this perplexing personality and his relationship with his best friend and Room star, Special features include: commentary with James Franco, Dave Franco, Tommy Wiseau, Greg Sestero, and more; “Oh, Hi Mark!: Making a Disaster”; “Directing a Disaster”; “Just a Guy Leaning on a Wall: Getting to Know Tommy”; gag reel; and theatrical trailer. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Third Season (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Much like in its counterpart, the characters are constantly in search of community, protection… and peace. But even when they find it, any semblance of armistice during war is temporary. Escaping a cruelly run base, they find refuge at a ranch, which is soon to be under siege over a land dispute with aboriginals. In the meantime, water is becoming scarce as someone takes control of the local supply. Death and betrayal are as reliable as any impending Walker attack, creating threats everywhere — especially where one thought they were safe. By the end of this season, once solid alliances are fractured and in some ways they’re back to where they started. Special features include: commentaries; and deleted and extended scenes. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Justice League (4K UHD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) (Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment The first half of the movie is a muddled mix of trying to enlist the young heroes and protecting the Mother Boxes. Unfortunately, this section lacks structure as it jumps from story to story with no real direction. This movie is only two hours long; however, it feels as if they’re still trying to cram in three hours’ worth of story. The battle involving the Amazons occurs quite early in the picture, which is the most exciting thing to happen for some time after. With previous DC pictures considered too dark, there’s a definite effort to make this movie lighter in tone. The Flash is undoubtedly the most amusing aspect of the film, playing the role of the novice in awe of this new world to which he’s received a special invitation. This film is meant to set up the superhero standalones expected over the next couple of years, as well as establish the future of DC team-ups, which it does rather effectively. Audiences will definitely be ready to see more of Miller’s Flash and get more than a glimpse at Momoa’s Aquaman who shows potential in several scenes. Special features include: “Road to Justice”; “Heart of Justice”; “Technology of the Justice League”; “Justice League: The New Heroes”; “The Return of Superman”; “Steppenwolf the Conqueror”; “Suit Up: The Look of the League”; and four “Scene Studies.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Kickboxer: Retaliation (Blu-ray & DVD) Well Go USA The latest installment in this franchise reboot takes a page out of Special features include: “Meet the Fighters”; and trailer. (Well Go USA) Knightfall: Season One (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This is a salacious depiction of medieval times in which the bloody battles and clandestine sex are matched in graphic detail. From adultery to unexpected betrayals, there is never a dull moment as the quest for the Grail often takes a backseat to dealings with the royal family; even the Pope is required to stick a pin it while he counsels the King. The season gets a little mushy in the final third as some of the head Templar’s decisions become clouded by emotions, but the last seconds of the finale are unquestionably the most intriguing. The actors are also engaging, helping History definitely narrow the gap in show quality versus their competitors. There are no special features. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures: Complete Season Two (DVD) Disney Home Entertainment and Lucasfilm Now that the Freemakers have joined the rebels, Rowan is able lend his Force Building abilities to the Alliance. Most notably, he designs the ultimate weapon to counter the Imperial fleet and for which the siblings spend much of the season gathering difficult-to-find parts. While Darth Vader focuses his efforts on powering the second Death Star, the Emperor becomes obsessed with capturing Rowan and turning him to the dark side. M-OC is a formidable opponent who becomes more competent with each subsequent meeting and he’s definitely an intimidating pursuer. The series is still filled with its signature LEGO humour, as well as cameos by several movie favourites. Special features include: five bonus shorts. (Disney Home Entertainment and Lucasfilm) Newton’s Law: Series 1 (DVD) RLJ Entertainment This series combines courtroom drama with comedy as Josephine attempts to keep everyone on track. They deal with some pretty serious cases, but keep things light with the less conventional underground office. Upstairs, Josephine is working to disprove murder charges, launch a class action lawsuit and, most remarkably, prevent a transgendered teen’s parents from stopping her hormone treatment. Helena’s panic attacks begin to feel a little gimmicky near the end of the season, but Johnny’s ingenuity remains charming all the way through. Each episode deals with a different case that is resolved in an hour, which is expected; however, some of the problems Josephine has with her daughter don’t appear to be settled, yet don’t carry through to the next episode occasionally causing a bit of a continuity problem. Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette; and cast and crew interviews. (RLJ Entertainment) Scalpel (Blu-ray) Arrow Video This is a narrative with few likeable characters, though that appears to be the point to some extent. Phillip is a despicable man with an unhealthy obsession with his daughter. Though his reasons for giving the injured woman a makeover seem to be monetary, he clearly has ulterior motives that take longer to come to light. The woman, who is embracing the situation to improve her own station, is guilty by association, though she can’t really be blamed for accepting the sizeable compensation. However, when a complication arises that should derail the whole plan, the minimal disruption it causes is disappointing. Nonetheless, the conclusion attempts to bring it all back on track. Special features include: commentary by film historian Richard Harland Smith; crew interviews; theatrical trailer; and reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil. (Arrow Video) (Blu-ray & DVD)There is light and beauty, even in the darkest of worlds. Stranded on an island in a post-apocalyptic world, teenager Dinky and her friends hatch a dangerous plan to escape in the hope of finding a better life. Meanwhile, her old friend Birdboy has shut himself off from the world, pursued by the police and haunted by demon tormentors. However, when a complication arises that should derail the whole plan, the minimal disruption it causes is disappointing. Nonetheless, the conclusion attempts to bring it all back on track.Special features include: commentary by film historian Richard Harland Smith; crew interviews; theatrical trailer; and reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil. (Arrow Video)