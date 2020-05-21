Special By By Sarah Gopaul 21 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include DC’s spirited answer to Deadpool; a new, darker take on a twisted fairy tale; the latest chapter in a troubled family’s criminal saga; a history lesson; and a woman on a journey of discovery. Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment While Suicide Squad was deemed somewhat of a disaster, there was general agreement that Robbie stole the show as the former-psychologist-turned-outrageous-criminal. Therefore, giving Harley her own vehicle was a bit of a no-brainer and another shot to redeem the DCU. Once again hoping to utilize the girl power movement, the film portrays macho flexing and misogyny at every turn, and a group of women who won’t be pushed around anymore. However, written and directed by women — Christina Hodson and Cathy Yan, respectively — the depiction of these situations has a greater level of sincerity over tokenism. The action sequences are fast-paced and cringe-worthy as the women perform acrobatic kicks and utilize their environment to defeat their opponents. Moreover, they’re almost always fighting multiple assailants using weapons of convenience rather than guns or blades, which makes for some very creative bouts that aren’t always fatal. In addition, the almost all-female soundtrack infuses the film with energy that seems to invigorate the characters. Special features include: “Birds Eye View Mode”; “Birds of Prey: Birds of a Feather”; “Grime and Crime”; “Wild Nerds”; “Romanesque”; “Sanity is Sooo Last Season”; “A Love/Skate Relationship”; and gag reel. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) D-Day: Normandy 1944 [75th Anniversary Edition] (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray) Shout Factory This 100-minute documentary recounts the most significant events that occurred in and around Normandy. Using letters written by soldiers, re-enactments and illustrated strategies, the film outlines the victories that led to the tide changing and contributed to the Allies’ success. Brokaw’s narration is tonally appropriate, as he has a perceivable interest in the history he’s describing and his voice has an inherit weight to it. The film doesn’t go especially in-depth into the details of the operation, but unfamiliar viewers will gain a better understanding of the events’ importance in the war and the reasons it was successful. Special features include: interview with director Pascal Vuong; interview with narrator Tom Brokaw; interview with historical advisor Peter Herrly; “Behind The Scenes: Normandy”; and “Behind The Scenes: Sand Animation.” (Shout Factory) Gretel & Hansel (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment This is not the classic tale of a magical cabin in the woods made of sweets and a witch that puts fattened children in her oven. Instead, the witch is a mysterious, elderly woman who lives alone, but welcomes them into her home. There’s always an abundance of food and she only asks that they help with some of the chores in return. However, there’s something creepy about the whole situation, which makes Gretel suspicious and uneasy. But when the witch reveals they have more in common than she realized, Gretel is faced with a difficult decision. It’s a very well-constructed version of the fairy tale that’s extra dark — literally and figuratively — though the ending is a tad too ambiguous for the typically more candid genre. Special features include: “Storybook.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) The Photograph (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment This movie melds timelines to compare Mae’s life with that of her mother. Mae’s mother was an ambitious woman who would not be held back by the small town in which she grew up or a man with no desire for change. She started over when she left, but she built a very successful life and almost never looked back. In the present, Mae is trying to navigate a new relationship with a lot of unexpected challenges upfront, while also discovering her mother had a life about which she knew nothing. Unfortunately, the fragmented storytelling style makes it difficult to connect with any of the characters. Special features include: “Shooting The Photograph”; “Culture in Film”; and “The Film Through Photographs.” (Universal Studios Home Entertainment) Ray Donovan: Season Seven (DVD) Paramount Home Entertainment Although Ray’s therapy is working, his life is becoming more complicated with potential murder raps, favours to repay favours, and a family that just can’t stay out of trouble. This is a very intense season with Ray on the brink of spiraling more than once, though he always manages to get the job done. Much of what he’s trying to fix are messes created by Mickey, into which he always pulls the rest of the family. As Terry’s illness worsens, he becomes desperate and seeks a new age treatment, and Bunchy finds doing the right thing is not always awarded. Much of this season seems like a breaking point for various characters, but their situation always improves when they find a way to repair their relationships and work together. This is a very intense season with Ray on the brink of spiraling more than once, though he always manages to get the job done. Much of what he's trying to fix are messes created by Mickey, into which he always pulls the rest of the family. As Terry's illness worsens, he becomes desperate and seeks a new age treatment, and Bunchy finds doing the right thing is not always awarded. Much of this season seems like a breaking point for various characters, but their situation always improves when they find a way to repair their relationships and work together.Special features include: "Dash Directs"; and "Deconstructing Ray." (Paramount Home Entertainment)