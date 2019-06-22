Special By By Sarah Gopaul 46 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a tale of horrific doppelgangers; a culinary master spreading his wings; a trio of animated shorts; a recreation of a terrorist attack; and the latest chapter in an intriguing battle of wills. Constructing Albert (DVD) MVD Visual Albert is a visionary who not only devises incredible menus, but also amazing ways to serve those meals. Each of the restaurants specializes in a different style of cuisine, headed by a chef hand-selected by the proprietor based on his experience working with them previously. Yet, in spite of this meticulous process, Albert will still be personally overseeing each location via daily visits. It’s not surprising to see he’s a perfectionist, but the filmmakers also capture the chef’s tenacity, brilliance and need for control. Such a grand scheme is bound to have some hiccups, but Albert does his best to roll with the punches and stay on track. The first of his restaurants, Tickets and 41°, earn Michelin stars almost immediately. But the apex is Enigma, a unique culinary experience that takes dining to a new level. As the launch date approaches, it begins to occupy all of Albert’s attention as he grows concerned his extraordinary concept may not be realized. There are no special features. (MVD Visual) Double Impact (Blu-ray) MVD Rewind Collection This was probably one of Van Damme’s more challenging pictures as he has to portray two very different personalities with varying fighting styles. Chad is more delicate with fancier clothes and a more precise, practised combat style. On the other hand, Alex has slicked back hair, wears dark clothes and fights with a less polished style honed on the streets. They’re guided by an old family friend named Frank (Geoffrey Lewis) who also happens to be a Vietnam vet with handy military skills. The dual effect was produced with creative camera angles, twin body doubles and the occasional, less effective scene splicing. The interviews in the bonus features share script-to-screen stories and what it was like filming in Asia with a moderate budget. Special features include: deleted and extended scenes; two-part making-of featurette; “Anatomy of a Scene”; behind-the-scenes featurette; “B-Roll Selections”; 1991 promotional film clips; 1991 cast and crew interviews clips; theatrical trailer; and collectible mini poster. (MVD Rewind Collection) Hotel Mumbai (Blu-ray) VVS Films This is an impressive depiction of a terrifying situation in which a number of hotel staff step-up to protect their guests and an unprepared police force risks their lives when no backup is available. The film is populated with many familiar faces, including Special features include: featurette. (VVS Films) Killing Eve: Season Two (Blu-ray) BBC Home Entertainment Having nearly killed Eve, she’s worried the assassin will seek retaliation. However, Villanelle has her hands full with trying not to die and finding a covert location in which to convalesce. Unfortunately for her, she chooses the creepiest guardian available. In the meantime, Carolyn ( Special features include: features on characters, costumes, locations and script-to-screen. (BBC Studios) Kinky (DVD) MVD Visual This movie is riding the Fifty Shades wave, but not very successfully. The number one problem is the actors don’t seem to have any chemistry and are not very convincing outside of the bedroom. Next is Joyce who behaves like a religious convert, pushing her newfound enjoyment of role-playing and props onto everyone she knows and saying inappropriate things in mixed company – yet she stays tight-lipped with her girlfriends. There’s nothing wrong with S&M or what consenting adults do with each other, but this movie is a terrible portrayal of the lifestyle… much like its predecessor. While the film tries to reinforce the normalcy of these desires, it goes overboard in the process. There are no special features. (MVD Visual) Modest Heroes (Blu-ray & DVD) GKids & Shout Factory These are three odd but attractive shorts. They’re primarily silent, but the characters still communicate very well with each other and the audience. The first picture is the wonderful tale of young siblings separated from their parents and forced to tread very dangerous water as they’re only a few inches tall. The familial love radiates from the narrative. The second story is about a little boy with a lethal egg allergy. The short takes audiences through various stages of his life, including several near-death experiences, before arriving at an unexpected challenge he must face alone. Finally, the last tale is the strangest as it follows a man who is not only invisible, but weightless. It’s a strange combination, but each film exhibits its own strengths. Special features include: “The Modest Heroes of Studio Ponoc”; film completion press conference; Japanese cast interviews; art gallery; TV spots; and trailers. (GKids and Shout Factory) Universal Horror Collection Vol. 1 (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This set collects some of the best works featuring Lugosi and Karloff outside of the classic monster franchise, and exemplifies their work with the tales of Edgar Allen Poe. The Black Cat is a cultish drama in which Lugosi sets out to confront the man (Karloff) who stole his wife while he was in prison. The reunion is complicated when an accident requires a couple of newlyweds to accompany him and the bride catches the macabre man’s eye. The Raven is ghoulish tale of obsession as a doctor (Lugosi) becomes infatuated with a patient, though the young woman is only grateful for his help. To win her heart, he blackmails a criminal with a botched surgery to scare her into his arms with ugly results. The Invisible Ray is an ambitious sci-fi picture in which Karloff’s character’s obsession with obtaining the radioactive element for his experiment causes him to permanently glow and Lugosi is the only doctor who can help him. Black Friday may be the oddest of the collection as neither actor is the star. Instead, Karloff plays a mad doctor who performs a brain transplant that causes an old friend to adopt the personality of a criminal who has $500,000 stashed somewhere. In the meantime, Lugosi appears as a gangster trying to recover the loot as the actor tries to broaden his range. Special features include: commentaries on each title by film historians; four-part featurette, “A Good Game: Karloff and Lugosi at Universal”; “Dreams Within A Dream: The Classic Cinema Of Edgar Allan Poe”; audio recording of Bela Lugosi reading “The Tell-Tale Heart”; Inner Sanctum Mystery Radio Show: “The Tell-Tale Heart”; still galleries; and theatrical trailers. (Scream Factory) Us (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment The concept of the “other” is a pertinent topic at the moment — particularly one that suffers at the expense of those who prosper. Special features include: deleted scenes; "The Duality of Us"; "The Monsters Within Us"; "Tethered Together: Making Us Twice"; "Redefining a Genre: Jordan Peele's Brand of Horror"; "Becoming Red"; "We're All Dying"; and "As Above, So Below: Grand Pas de Deux." (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)