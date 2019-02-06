Special By By Sarah Gopaul 49 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a pleasing remake; an empowering yet unconventional heist movie; a Western with a different objective; a first in one of the longest running series; the missing link; and a maternal fairy tale. Bent (Blu-ray) Film Movement Although Jews were the primary victims of the Holocaust, Hitler’s army targeted anyone they deemed undesirable, including homosexuals. This lesser-known fact is the subject of this moving narrative. Before the crackdown, even the most out gay Germans were living indulgent, extravagant lives. Max is carefree and confident, believing even the Nazis were not immune to his charms. Assigned to futile manual labour, Max does what he can to avoid going insane — including requesting a companion. In the camp, the film narrows its focus entirely to the two men and highlights their powerful performances. While some may be tougher to spot than others, there are numerous familiar faces in the film, such as Ian McKellen, Rachel Weisz, Paul Bettany, Special features include: behind-the-scenes footage; cast and crew interviews; Mick Jagger "Streets of Berlin" music video; and new essay by Steven Alan Carr. (Film Movement) The Cloverfield Paradox (Blu-ray) Paramount Home Media Distribution Released last year on David Oyelowo, Daniel Brühl, Special features include: making-of featurette; and “Shepard Team: The Cast.” (Paramount Home Media Distribution) Doctor Who: The Complete Eleventh Season (Blu-ray) BBC Home Entertainment This is the first season with a female Doctor and it’s as wonderful (if not more so) than the ones that came before it. Whitaker is the perfect combination of charm and quirkiness, exuding many of the qualities of Doctors before her while also making this version of the character her own. She’s clearly having fun, which is one of the things that has made past Doctors so memorable. Her new companions are equally great, each bringing a different personality to the mix and proving capable of featuring more prominently in certain episodes, such as when they travel back in time to visit Yasmin’s grandmother. There’s also a very politically and emotionally charged trip to 1955 Alabama days before Rosa Parks makes history. And while the Thirteenth Doctor doesn’t encounter any of the series’ classic villains this season, she does find a gruesome, repeat enemy of her own. Special features include: commentary on select episodes; cast video diaries; “Becoming the Doctor”; “Regenerating Doctor Who”; “Directing Doctor Who”; “Friends of the Doctor”; “Everything You Need to Know about the TARDIS”; “Making the Theme Tune”; and “Best of Social.” (BBC Home Entertainment) Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Since the story begins nearly a week before the big day, there’s a lot of time to fill with planning and rehearsing. In the meantime, audiences also get to know Cindy Lou (Cameron Seely) and her family. Alongside her best friend, Groopert (Tristan O'Hare), she formulates a plan to trap Santa so she can deliver her wish in-person. There’s also Mr. Bricklebaum (Kenan Thompson), who is literally the happiest person in Whoville, and consequently Grinch’s worst enemy (in his miserable eyes at least). Nonetheless, the core of the story remains the same with a narrator ( Special features include: “From Green to Screen”; “Illuminating The Grinch”; “My Earliest Grinch Memories”; “Grinchy Gadgets”; “Songs From His Little Heart”; “X-mas Around the World”; “Cindy-Lou's Yule Log”; “Any Who Can Draw”; “Who's Who in Who-ville”; “Yellow is the New Black” mini movie; “Dog Days of Winter” mini movie; “Santa's Little Helpers” mini movie; "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" lyric video; "I Am The Grinch" lyric video; and “Production Babies.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) I am Not a Witch (DVD) Film Movement This is a complex narrative of tradition, self-interest and sorrow. Audiences aren’t privy to what got the older women banished to the camp, but it’s clear from the start that Shula is falsely accused. Banda poses as an official doing his duty, but he’s really just a profiteer brandishing a camp of “freaks” to tourists when they’re not being loaned out for manual labour. He seizes on Shula almost immediately as she presents a more appealing attraction for his roadshow. Mulubwa is incredibly stoic for such a young age, often displaying her sadness through unstoppable tears while never changing her expression. Viewers should not pass on the opportunity to watch the included short film as it even better demonstrates director Rungano Nyoni’s talent for storytelling. Special features include: “Interview with director Rungano Nyoni”; and “Mwansa the Great” short film. (Film Movement) Lu Over the Wall (Blu-ray & DVD) GKids & Shout Factory There’s a lot going on in this animated narrative, though it’s all quite interesting. Kai is a talented musician, but he’s not interested in any social interactions until Lu peaks his interest. The fishing village built its tourism strategy around the mermaid legend and its residents claim the evil creatures have taken their loved ones for decades. Meanwhile, Lu is carefree and playful with little comprehension of what her arrival could mean for her species. It plays across the spectrum from fun to alarming to sad as Kai befriends Lu and does his best to protect her. Lu’s father’s fish prep lessons and her own blithe dance steps are very entertaining, while audiences can only hope everything works out as the story approaches its inevitable climax. It’s a little choppy, but does well to tie everything together. Special features include: commentary by director Masaaki Yuasa; “Interview with Director Masaaki Yuasa”; and trailers. (GKids & Shout Factory) Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms (Blu-ray & DVD) Shout Factory This is a true fairy tale of immortal beings, mystical lands, flying dragons, love and war. Maquia lived a sheltered childhood, so when she’s ejected into the world she doesn’t know where to start — and she immediately disregards the elders’ counsel by falling in love with a human baby. A large section of the story is dedicated to Maquia’s trials as a mother as she sacrifices everything to protect Erial. Then, when he’s grown, she’s presented with an opportunity to regain some of what she lost. In addition, her maternal experience is juxtaposed with another’s and the heartbreaking choices they make. The brief glimpses of the battle are brutal as death is paralleled with the birth of new life. It’s an engrossing, beautiful animated film in which difficult choices are always lurking. Special features include: making-of featurette; and trailers. (Shout Factory) Mermaid: Lake of the Dead (Blu-ray) Scream Factory There isn’t much to indicate the cursed woman is a mermaid, except that she is connected to water and can mesmerize men. Physically, she looks like a sodden woman or, on occasion, a shrieking monster. 