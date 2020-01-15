Special By By Sarah Gopaul 31 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a fairy tale expanded; an absurd zombie outbreak; an action movie that calls for double-duty; a request that sounds easier than it is; a seemingly impossible adaptation; and a classic comedy trilogy. Beverly Hills Cop 3-Movie Collection (Blu-ray) Paramount Home Entertainment There’s a bit of irony in these films as it adopts the fish-out-of-water police story usually centred on a cop from a foreign agency seeking a fugitive in another country; instead, this movie features a police officer from Michigan who follows his killer to California, suggesting the states are two different worlds. Murphy brings some of his stand-up comedy into the pictures, regularly making jokes and talking quickly. Once Axel is in Beverly Hills, his faithful sidekick is played by Judge Reinhold, who never really gets a solid grasp of his tough cop persona. As is typical of the genre, the villains in each picture are connected to large organizations with a lot of fire power, resulting in plenty of mass shootouts. Of course, in the end, Axel always gets his man, the girl and, in one instance, a giant balloon. Special features include: commentary by director Martin Brest; deleted scenes; “Beverly Hills Cop — The Phenomenon Begins”; “A Glimpse Inside the Casting Process”; “The Music of Beverly Hills Cop”; “Location Map”; isolated audio track; “BHC Mixtape ‘84”; and theatrical trailer. (Paramount Home Entertainment) Brewster’s Millions [Collector’s Edition] (Blu-ray) Shout Select Pryor was a master of comedy, and he and Candy make a great pair in this picture. Brewster and Spike still share dreams of the majors, though it’s obvious to everyone else they’re nearing the end of their careers. This windfall presents an opportunity to make at least a version of their dreams come true, but it turns out spending that much money is much more difficult than it seems — especially when you keep making more money without even trying. Brewster slowly descends into a kind of madness and depression as spending every last penny alienates his friends and makes him a public pariah. Pryor’s portrayal is flawless as he maintains a sullen sense of humour through it all. Though it’s not widely known the film is a remake of a 1945 movie of the same name, it’s a true bonus to have the original picture included in this release. Special features include: commentary with film critics William Bibbiani and Witney Seibold, hosts of the podcast “Critically Acclaimed”; interview with screenwriter Herschel Weingrod; 1945 version of the film; still gallery; and theatrical trailer. (Shout Select) Gemini Man (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Entertainment It’s not the first time an assassin on the verge of retirement has found himself in the sights of a gun hired by their former employer. However, it’s not often the person firing the weapon is an exact replica of the target. This action movie adopts a bit of a sci-fi element as it uses cloning technology to ensure the government maintains its greatest killer. Consequently, pitting two expert hit men against each other results in some fast-paced, action sequences, including a high-speed motorcycle race that turns the bike into a weapon in itself. The reasoning for this international chase is pretty flimsy, though it does allow the film to showcase some attractive locations in Budapest and Cartagena. Special features include: alternate opening; deleted scenes; “The Genesis of Gemini Man”; “Facing Your Younger Self”; “The Future Is Now”; “Setting the Action”; “Next Level Detail”; and “The Vision of Ang Lee.” (Paramount Home Entertainment) The Limits of Control (Blu-ray) Arrow Academy While some of director Gael García Bernal, Special features include: “An American in Europe”; “The Rituals of Control”; “Behind Jim Jarmusch”; “Untitled Landscapes”; theatrical trailer; and reversible sleeve featuring two choices of artwork. (Arrow Academy) Line of Duty (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This is a ticking-clock narrative that takes a pretty far-fetched approach to the story. Frank is a good cop that unknowingly makes a bad call and jeopardizes an investigation. Determined to fix his mistake, he goes on a scavenger hunt to find the clues that will lead to the girl… and he takes a novice online reporter along for the ride. This generates a mix of traditional and first-person camera angles that follow Frank as he’s pulverized by a shady weightlifter, held at gunpoint by his fellow officers and crashes vehicle after vehicle. Ava’s tech acuity and occasional pleading comes in handy sometimes, but it’s generally just weird that she’s tagging along on this dangerous pursuit. Special features include: commentary by director Steven C. Miller; and making-of featurette. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Little Monsters (Blu-ray) VVS Films In spite of its seemingly dire plot, the movie has a dark sense of humour that makes for a very entertaining horror comedy. Dave is your basic ne’er-do-well who is a terrible influence on his nephew, who he’s now living with since finally breaking up with this girlfriend. But Miss Caroline appears as a ray of sunshine in his life and he’s determined to impress her, though his slacker, foul-mouthed personality may get in the way. Teddy McGiggle is a bit more predictable — he’s a child celebrity that hates kids and has a lot of non-PG vices. Their strategies for avoiding the hordes of undead is one not seen before, particularly as it often goes against one of the cardinal rules about staying quiet. The military is not especially helpful during the attack, though no one bothers to comment on the poor planning that put a family-friendly petting zoo next to a government test site. Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette; and cast and crew interviews. (VVS Films) Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Disney Home Entertainment Picking up five years after Maleficent proved not to be the villain in the story, her and Aurora's relationship has blossomed into a motherly bond. In the meantime, Aurora and Prince Philip grew more madly in love, which was apparently all part of Queen Ingrith's ( Special features include: extended scenes; “Origins of the Fey”; “Aurora’s Wedding”; “If You Had Wings”; VFX reel; “You Can’t Stop The Girl” music video; and outtakes. (Disney Home Entertainment) Slaughterhouse-Five (Blu-ray) Arrow Video Based on Special features include: commentary by author and critic Troy Howarth; video appreciation with author and critic Kim Newman; “Pilgrim's Progress”; “Only on Earth: Presenting Slaughterhouse-Five”; “Unstuck in Time: Documenting Slaughterhouse-Five”; “Eternally Connected: Composing Slaughterhouse-Five”; theatrical trailer; and reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Corey Brickley. (Arrow Video) The Turkey Bowl (DVD) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This movie is as formulaic and predictable as they come. A rom-com set during the holidays proves to a man he’s made the wrong choices in life, but it’s not too late to correct them. Though they have to trick Patrick into returning, he falls back into old habits pretty quickly. Of course, the girl he left behind when he fled is still there, as are his nostalgic friends and neighbours who are still harping on the incomplete game from more than a decade ago. Their characters are typically quirky and eventually Patrick comes to his senses to realize everything he ever wanted is still in this town and his big-city lifestyle is all a sham. Unfortunately, this realization is delivered with understated drama. Special features include: commentary by director Greg Coolidge and co-writer Kirk Ward; and deleted scenes with commentary. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) (Blu-ray)The heat is on in this collection of comedies starring Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, the street-smart cop from Detroit. 