This week's releases include a tale of growing up; the second chapter of a divine TV series; the last season for an original cast member; a classic romcom based on a classic book; and the real story behind a woman's claim to the throne. American Gods: Season 2 (Blu-ray) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This is not a show you can watch casually. It requires the viewer's full attention as brief glances, innocuous words and split-second decisions can have monumental consequences. Moreover, audiences won't want to take their eyes off the screen as they may miss an awe-inspiring oddity or the creative scrawl of "somewhere in America" in a scene. Shadow is forced to recall aspects of his adolescence, which raises more questions about Wednesday's interest in him. Laura's quest to be alive again puts her in a strange partnership with her husband's distrustful employer before pushing her towards a voodoo solution. Sweeney is ever restless, though a glimpse into his past provides a muddled truth of his madness. The Jinn (Mousa Kraish), Mama-ji (Sakina Jaffrey), Czernobog ( Sweeney is ever restless, though a glimpse into his past provides a muddled truth of his madness. The Jinn (Mousa Kraish), Mama-ji (Sakina Jaffrey), Czernobog ( Special features include: ““The House on the Rock: Setting the Stage”; “The Second Coming: Neil Gaiman on Season Two”; and “Gods and Ends: Random Musings from the Cast.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna (DVD) Mill Creek Entertainment This is a tragic yet intriguing true story that would no longer even be an issue thanks to modern-day DNA testing. Anna is found after a suicide attempt with amnesia. However, as she slowly regains her memories, her identity seems impossible. Police reports and eye witness accounts confirm her death several years earlier, yet she remembers things it would be impossible for her to know otherwise. Nevertheless, her heart is repeatedly broken each time a family member or former servant denies her authenticity — though they all have their motives for not acknowledging her claim. Supported by her smitten doctor and then by a childhood-friend-turned-reporter, she travels to New York in hopes of creating enough pressure to gain a meeting with her grandmother, the empress. The roadblocks to her acceptance are so subjective — and self-serving — it’s difficult to know the truth, though it would be very interesting if science was now permitted to evaluate her claim. There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment) The Devil’s Playground (DVD) Artsploitation Films This is a behind the cloth look at life in what seems like somewhat of an unconventional seminary. On the one hand, some of the Brothers are incredibly strict about what is and is not allowed by everyone under their roof, including a ban on masturbation. On the other is a very old Brother who thinks their harsh limitations is actually a detriment to their cause and a couple of younger men who regularly test their devotion by going to a bar in the city. Tom is stuck in the middle of all this alongside his equally confused classmates who try to resist their urges to experiment, while also allowing temptation to lead them to live out a boarding school cliché. Special features include: commentary by writer/director Fred Schepisi; interview with Schepisi; featurette with Schepisi and key cast and crew; and theatrical trailer. (Artsploitation Films) The Harder They Come (Blu-ray) Shout Select Released in 1972, this was Jamaica’s first feature film and it was directed, produced and co-written by Perry Henzell, a white Jamaican. While this seemed unusual to many at the time, people were more surprised by the authenticity of the narrative. Henzell casted Cliff from an album cover and they’d go on to create one of the best-selling film soundtracks in spite of repeat tracks, using the music to propel the story forward. The movie’s title is the same as Ivan’s hit single, which climbs higher in the charts the more he’s wanted by the police. Ivan seems like a good guy to start, unfamiliar with the ways of the city. However, a desire to earn easy money and be a star puts him on the wrong path, and it’s not long before he’s careening down that road at breakneck speed. His transition from choir singer to cop killer seems extreme, but the narrative still works. This edition also include Henzell’s never released second feature, No Place Like Home. Special features include: commentary by author David Katz (“Jimmy Cliff: An Unauthorized Biography”); making-of featurette; "One And All: The Phenomenon Of The Harder They Come"; vintage interviews with actor Jimmy Cliff, producer Arthur Gorson and director Perry Henzell; interview with director of photography David MacDonald; interview with line producer Yvonne Brewster; feature film No Place Like Home; commentary with Sally Henzell, David Garonzik, Cookie Kinkaed, and Arthur Gorson; "Perry Henzell: A Filmmaker's Odyssey"; "Rise Up From The Cutting Room Floor"; P.J. Soles original vocal track and original acoustic guitar demo by Steven Soles for the song “World Full Of Beauty”; "Filmin' in the Gully – Anatomy of Three Scenes”; "Duppies In The Control Room"; "10A – Jamaica's Film Yard – The Story Of Perry Henzell's Kingston Home And Production Center”; “A Conversation with Sir Ridley Scott”; "Out of Many: One Filmmaker – The Disciples Of Perry Henzell”; “Everyone A Star: The Original Cast"; “Big Heap Of Help: The Original Supporting Team”; “Roots: The Family Henzell”; “How Perry Rocked The World”; “Live From The Reggae Awards”; still gallery; and theatrical trailer. (Shout Select) The New Kids (Blu-ray) Mill Creek Entertainment Directed by There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment) Pan Am: The Complete Series (DVD) Mill Creek Entertainment Set in the same era as the acclaimed series, There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment) Ronja, The Robber’s Daughter: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) GKids & Shout Factory This is a 26-part series of 25-minute episodes directed by Special features include: making-of featurette; interview with Goro Miyazaki; and press conference. (GKids & Shout Factory) Roxanne (Blu-ray) Mill Creek Entertainment A twist on the literary classic, Cyrano de Bergerac, the comedy has a lot of fun with its big-nosed poet and muscle-head suitor. Based on what viewers are shown, C.D. excels at everything from house gymnastics to kitten rescue, which makes him quite the catch — if anyone could look past his elongated sniffer. Consequently, his station’s firefighters are a group of incompetent buffoons, more likely to start a fire than put one out — though they do consist of a number of familiar faces. Thus, they’ve called up Chris as a ringer to hopefully turn things around and get everyone in line. The secret triangle with Roxanne puts a wrench in all of C.D.’s plans. Of course, it’s what’s inside that counts and Chris knows he could never live up to Roxanne’s expectations of him, while C.D. is convinced they could be happy together if she gave him a chance. There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment) The Ugly American (Blu-ray) Mill Creek Entertainment At the start of the film, MacWhite sits in front of a congressional committee to convince them he is the best man for the job because he understands the people — not just linguistically, but he’s become close with some of the locals. However, when he returns, he discovers he doesn’t understand as much as he thought and no matter how many friends he makes he’s always going to be an outsider. Yet, he believes his solution is the best possible available and continues to try to sway those inclined to go to war. Another ex-pat encourages MacWhite to compromise by providing a more persuasive reasoning for the road, but he’s also a stubborn man that sees Sarkhan’s rejection of his proposal as a personal sleight. So the political thriller becomes an all or nothing battle MacWhite can’t win. There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment) The Walking Dead: Season 9 (Blu-ray) Lionsgate Home Entertainment As has always been the case, even though Walkers are a never-ending threat, other living humans are eternally more dangerous. This season, they encounter a new, more ruthless group of survivors who’ve found a different way of adapting to the new world and mark their territory with the blood of their enemies. In the meantime, Negan has a lot of time to think in his cell, where Rick keeps him up-to-date and hopes to perhaps rehabilitate him. There’s a fair amount of time-jumping this season with it starting 18 months after the last and fast-forwarding another six years during, while also using flashbacks in a number of episodes. No character has ever been safe from death on the show and this season is no different. However, there is an unexpectedly devastating loss at the end that has immediate repercussions and will likely reverberate into next season. Special features include: deleted scenes; bonus scene; making-of featurette; “Inside the Episode”; “Seasons Change”; “In Memoriam”; “The Whisperers: Behind the Mask”; “Rick Farewell”; and “Time Jump.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) (Blu-ray)We were forged in God’s image, but the Gods are also made in ours — and this season the battle moves inexorably towards a crisis point as the destinies of gods and men collide. 