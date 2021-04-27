Special By By Sarah Gopaul 55 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include an Oscar-winning powerhouse; a horror anthology that gets exponentially better; a superhero sequel; an extrapolation of current conditions; a religious classic; and a twist on a traditional genre. Don’t Tell a Soul (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This is an atypical cat-and-mouse thriller as the cat ends up in the trap and the mouse is put in a position of power it finds confusing. Joey is a good kid who wants to do the right thing… and avoid a potentially fatal beating from his delinquent older brother. Hamby quickly recognizes Joey is seeking a father figure and tries to use that to his advantage, though his frustration frequently bleeds through during their conversations. The brothers’ relationship is incredibly volatile and difficult to comprehend, though Joey’s attempt to turn the tables is commendable until it backfires. The film’s last act is a very different picture as new developments significantly alter the narrative direction and gives characters new agency. Suvari is nearly unrecognizable, while Wilson is creepily perfect for the role of a man manipulating a vulnerable boy. The bonus feature provides some interesting insight into filming inside a deep, dark hole, as well as how to stage convincing stunts between two young men who are thankfully very amicable off-camera. Special features include: “Flesh & Blood: Creating Don’t Tell A Soul.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Mortuary Collection (Blu-ray & DVD) RLJE Films & Shudder The first tale is about a pickpocket who gets her slimy comeuppance; the next is a promiscuous frat boy who learns the importance of safe sex; followed by a husband who finds freeing himself of his catatonic wife challenging; and finally, a classic account of every (fictional) babysitter’s worst nightmare. Sam is appropriately unimpressed by the first story, which is not especially engaging. The next tale is far more enticing, featuring an attractive young couple in a romance gone awry. It’s infused with humour at the expense of its male lead, though it’s difficult to feel sorry for him. Next up is a much darker comedy as a trapped husband inadvertently turns a simple offense into a messy debacle with little chance of escape. However, the final story is truly the film’s climax. With a child killer escaped from the asylum, a babysitter must try to keep the murderer at bay. What’s most amusing is the young woman’s actions mirror those of the protagonist in the slasher movie, “The Babysitter Massacre,” which she’s watching on TV — a meta-moment cleverly manufactured by writer/director Ryan Spindell, who especially created the in-screen movie to play within the short. Special features include: commentary by director Ryan Spindell; deleted scenes; 14 extensive behind-the-scenes segments; and in-depth conversations with director and writer Ryan Spindell, the actors and crew. (RLJE Films & Shudder) Promising Young Woman (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment In spite of how this movie was marketed, it's not a rape-revenge fantasy. In fact, one of the most refreshing aspects of the film is it doesn't visually depict a rape even though the crime is at the centre of the narrative. The picture is an expertly constructed critique of rape culture. The idea that “nice guys” are incapable of committing such heinous acts, victim blaming, passive participation and a flawed legal system are all strategically addressed in a manner that is impactful, as well as entertaining. However, this is not Special features include: commentary with writer/director Emerald Fennell; “A Promising Vision”; “Two-Sided Transformation”; and “Balancing Act.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment). Songbird (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment It's not surprising this unprecedented year is inspiring new narratives that build on our current experiences. In this world, COVID-23 is ravaging the nation. No one leaves their homes for even shopping essentials. There is no safe distance for conversing with neighbours or loved ones. Bracelets signifying immunity are gold, as they permit the wearers unlimited access to the empty streets and ward off patrolling armed soldiers authorized to maintain order with lethal force. Natural selection has given people opportunities they never would’ve dreamed of before the outbreak, while destroying others’ aspirations. The resourceful are thriving with some exploiting the situation to take advantage of desperate people. It’s the realistic apocalypse audiences can equally relate to and dread. Daily check-ins via a government monitored mobile app and personal sanitizing stations are just some aspects of the “new new normal.” At its core, this is a love story. However, the attempts to weave in other relationship dynamics, as well as tales of greed-fuelled power trips feel out of place and not as well developed. The ending is somewhat predictable, but mostly satisfying. Special features include: commentary with director/co-writer Adam Mason and co-writer Simon Boyes; deleted scenes with director commentary; making-of featurette; “The Story of Songbird”; “Kingdom” promo video. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) The Ten Commandments (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Entertainment This is an incredibly rare case in which director Special features include: commentary by Katherine Orrison, author of “Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille’s Epic, The Ten Commandments”; newsreel of New York premiere; and theatrical trailers. (Paramount Home Entertainment) Wonder Woman 1984 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment This story is a new take on the legend of the monkey’s paw, which grants people’s wishes — but at an unidentified cost. While the direct results are mass destruction, people’s natural inclination for greed and war is actually more frightening. Countries are divided, producing widespread illness, while humanity’s survival is left in the hands of two irrational leaders with their fingers on world-ending buttons. The second film in the planned trilogy has a very different feel from its predecessor. Firstly, Diana is a very different person. Rather than a fish out of water, she’s now a well-adapted professional with a sensible fashion sense and great people skills. As this picture is not set in the middle of a war, there’s also significantly less action. Instead, the focus is on the toll being Wonder Woman takes on Diana’s personal life. The romantic element of this picture is definitely heightened as Diana has waited more than half a century to be reunited with the love of her life (though it could’ve arguably been executed more justly). Consequently, one of the themes in this franchise appears to be the many sacrifices she makes to keep the world safe — something many of her male DC counterparts have not had to do over the years. 