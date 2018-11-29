Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include an innovative style of filmmaking; a prequel that surpasses its predecessor; a couple of bold auteur statements; a heavy metal journey; an animated, romantic sci-fi; and a compelling true story. 2001: A Space Odyssey (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment For those lucky enough to see the 70 mm print in theatres, watching this high-def, remastered version may be a step down depending on your home entertainment system. But this is probably the most visually striking version of the picture you can now own. Feeling your furniture rumble under the signature percussion and seeing the deepest blacks of space from the comfort of your home is still a transcendent experience. Kubrick's masterpiece deserves nothing less and with Special features include: commentary by Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood; “The Making of a Myth”; “Standing on the Shoulders of Kubrick: The Legacy of 2001”; “Vision of a Future Passed: The Prophecy of 2001”; “2001: A Space Odyssey – A Look Behind the Future”; “What Is Out There?”; “2001: FX and Early Conceptual Artwork”; “Look: Stanley Kubrick!”; “11/27/66 Interview with Stanley Kubrick” [audio only]; original theatrical trailer; art cards; and premium booklet. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Blindspotting (Blu-ray) (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment & VVS Films beginning. He and his troublemaking childhood best friend, Miles (Rafael Casal), work as movers, and when Collin witnesses a police shooting, the two men’s friendship is tested as they grapple with identity and their changed realities in the rapidly-gentrifying neighborhood they grew up in. Diggs and Casal have been off-screen friends for a long time so their chemistry is about as genuine as one can get. Moreover, they co-wrote the script so they’re comfortable with their characters and the setting. Collin is actually a pretty good guy and Miles is the bad influence that runs them askew of the law. As hipsters and artists move into their neighbourhood, the division of race and class becomes more prominent and is deftly illustrated by a bottle of juice at the local convenience store. The film culminates in an unexpected yet poignant spoken word performance that brings the film’s events full circle and restores balance to the pair’s friendship. Special features include: commentary by director Carlos López Estrada; commentary by writers/actors Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal; deleted scenes; making-of featurette; and “Carlos López Estrada: A Director’s Diary.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment & VVS Films) Critters Collection (Blu-ray) Scream Factory Even though writer Domonic Muir penned the script before the more popular film’s release, it will always be considered a Special features include: commentaries by producer Barry Opper and star Don Opper; commentaries with Critter designers Charles Chiodo, Edward Chiodo and Stephen Chiodo; commentary by director Mick Garris; commentary with producer/director Rupert Harvey; making-of featurettes; alternate ending; “For Brian: A Tribute to Screenwriter Brian Domonic Muir”; behind-the-scenes footage; still galleries; TV spots; and trailers. (Scream Factory) Elizabeth I and Her Enemies (DVD) Acorn While not as compelling as Netflix’s narrative series about the monarch, this four-part documentary is a lurid look at the life of a Queen everyone wanted to dethrone. Her childhood was difficult as she was repeatedly blamed and scorned for matters that weren’t her doing. The re-enactments that accompany the voiceover narration give life to the historical events, while the countless scandals that plagued her reign are frequently shocking and sad. From birth to death, the show chronicles Queen Elizabeth I’s struggle to retain her rule and her sanity in the face of difficult decisions and multiple beheadings. There are no special features. (Acorn) Fireworks (Blu-ray & DVD) GKIDS & Shout Factory This is a rare and sophisticated animated time travel story that doubles as a romantic adventure. It’s all very happenstance as at least the first few do-overs are initiated by accident. But Danny quickly gets the hang of it and suddenly they can make no mistakes that can't be fixed. However, the intriguing part of this particular narrative is the fireworks are made different each time they alter events, which seems acceptable though there's no telling what else might've changed. It's appropriately fast-paced and allows a couple of kids to find out what could’ve been if they'd done certain things differently. Special features include: behind the scenes with the English cast; and theatrical trailers. (GKIDS & Shout Factory) Heavy Trip (DVD) Doppelganger Releasing While it certainly helps if viewers like death metal, this is a comedy that will appeal to anyone willing to give the unconventional group a chance. Their individual personalities are typical of movies about musicians: the lead singer is secretly lovesick, the guitarist is “an artist,” the bassist invents an extravagant stage persona, and the drummer will jump head first into anything. A widespread misunderstanding and unqualified ambition lead to a number of humorous incidents, but that doesn’t stop them from trying to make their dreams come true. Moreover, since the music is credible, the bonus features include real metal musicians commenting on the quality of their original song. Special features include: bonus scenes and blooper reel; “Heavy Trip Goes to Texas”; “Jouni Tulkku & the Star Mustaches Karaoke”; real bands react to Impaled Rektum; and “Flooding Secretions” original song. (Doppelganger Releasing) Jack Irish: Season 2 (Blu-ray) Acorn Jack unknowingly steps in a big pile this season, though once he’s in it he’s unwilling to walk away regardless of the increasing danger and mounting corpses. The mystery is a little difficult to follow as there are so many people (many of whom are deceased) involved in the cover-up. There are also a couple of side stories in which Jack is involved, but the main investigation is the key plot. Still, there is drama at the horse track with the return of a rival who wants to win the upcoming cup at any cost, and his mentor’s granddaughter comes for a visit in spite of his passing, which leaves Jack to clean-up the mess. Special features include: season one recap; cast interviews; behind-the-scenes featurette; and tweet readings. (Acorn) Papillon (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Elevation Pictures This is a remake of the 1973 film starring Special features include: deleted scenes. (Elevation Pictures) Picnic at Hanging Rock (Blu-ray) Acorn This is a complex mystery that hints at a potentially supernatural cause, though the reality is likely simpler and melancholier. Hester’s secret past isn’t revealed until the latter half of the series, though it’s obvious from the start she’s not who she pretends to be. The narrative goes back-and-forth between the present and recent past as it attempts to explain what could’ve happened to the missing girls, but those who do know aren’t talking either. It’s a bit uneven, which fits the erratic behaviour of the teenaged girls; however, it makes the narrative somewhat choppy, which in turn makes it difficult to connect with the characters. Therefore, the miniseries relies on the audience’s curiosity to see the story to the end rather than any emotional investment. Special features include: cast interviews; crew interviews; and behind-the-scenes footage. (Acorn) Rocko's Modern Life: The Complete Series (DVD) Paramount Home Media Distribution There are no special features. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) School Daze (Blu-ray) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Writer/director/actor Special features include: commentary by Spike Lee; cast commentary by Tisha Campbell-Martin, Rusty Cundieff, Bill Nunn, Darryl Bell and Kadeem Hardison; “Birth of a Nation”; “College Daze”; “Making a Mark”; 2018 Q&A with Spike Lee and select cast and crew members, with some special guests; three music videos. (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Searching (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment As storytelling continues to evolve, filmmakers will continue to feel the freedom and inclination to explore different styles and techniques for sharing their narratives. This film isn't the first to be told via social media apps and non-traditional cameras, but it is one of the most impressive. David’s search for his daughter is unique in that he uses her social channels to retrace her steps via her digital footprints, which also reveals how little he knows about her life. It's every teen's and parent’s worst nightmare as he rifles through her computer, uncovering all the things she never wanted him to know. More than a progressive approach, it’s an effective thriller with interesting twists told entirely via in-story cameras. Special features include: commentary by writer/director Aneesh Chaganty and writer/producer Sev Ohanian; “Changing The Language Of Cinema”; “Update Username: Cast and Characters”; and “Searching For Easter Eggs.” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Star Trek: Discovery: Season One (Blu-ray) Paramount Home Media Distribution This reimagining of the Star Trek franchise works surprisingly well, feeling more contemporary in spite of its prequel status and adopting a more linear narrative for the season. There are a couple of episodes that focus on a single plot resolved by its end, but there’s a greater focus on Michael’s overarching story as she develops into a more competent office and faces unbelievable circumstances. This series spends significant time where other Star Trek programs only briefly ventured. There are also more unexpected twists than could have been anticipated, keeping fans on their toes and on the edge of their seats for most of the second half of the season. The cast is excellent, each bringing something different to their varying personalities, while showing they can pull together when necessary. Special features include: deleted and extended scenes; 10 behind-the-scenes featurettes; and promos. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Stanley Kubrick ’s Academy Award®-winning achievement is a compelling drama of man vs. machine, melding music and motion. Kubrick (who co-wrote the screenplay with Arthur C. 