Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) (DVD) Paramount Home Entertainment Where the older TV series unfolded almost entirely around the campfire, this one takes audiences into the storytellers' lives beyond the forest. It begins in their school's hallways and later takes them into the horrors of what was supposed to be nothing but a fiction inspired by a recurring nightmare. This is a new format for fans of the original series, but it's better to think of this as a new show based on the '90s version rather than a continuation or remake of it. It'd be great to see this series revived in its former episodic format, but until that time comes, this is a nice callback to the beloved show that kept young viewers chillingly entertained. There are no special features. (Paramount Home Entertainment) Dead Still (DVD) Acorn The concept for this series is somewhat original as it’s based on the lesser known Victorian practice of photographing the dead. Since people weren’t able to regularly take their own photos, they used these post-death images to preserve the memories of their loved ones — though some may be put off by the idea of posing with a corpse. Surprisingly, there is more than one scandal to contend with, including a potential murder made to look like a suicide and pornographic pictures. Moreover, Brock’s new assistant is a bit more than rough around the edges and his niece is enjoying her newfound freedom by running with the wrong crowd. The conclusion is a bit contrived, but the series touches on some interesting topics. Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette. (Acorn) The King of Staten Island (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment It can be difficult to become invested in these stories about the man-child because their actions are often so ridiculous, it’s hard to believe no one does more to intervene. Scott’s friends are not the brightest bunch, but at least one of them realizes that tattooing a random child is not the best idea… though it’s allowed to happen anyway. Scott’s mother is incredibly tolerant, which only encourages him and contributes to the situation. He doesn’t accept criticism well and especially doesn’t like when people tell him to grow up, but it turns out he’s not entirely incapable of doing so. There are aspects of the picture that are touching, but overall, it’s a not very engaging coming-of-age story years too late. Special features include: commentary with director/co-writer Judd Apatow and actor/co-writer Pete Davidson; deleted scenes; alternate endings; “The Kid from Staten Island”; “Judd Apatow’s Production Diaries”; “You’re Not My Dad: Working with Bill Burr”; “Margie Knows Best: Working with Marisa Tomei”; “Friends with Benefits: Working with Bel Powley”; “Sibling Rivalry: Working with Maude Apatow”; “Best Friends: Working with Ricky, Moises, & Lou”; “Papa: Working with Steve Buscemi”; “Friends of Firefighters Stand-Up Benefit”; “Scott Davidson Tribute”; “Who is Pete Davidson?”; “The Firehouse”; “Pete’s Casting Recs”; “Pete’s ‘Poppy’ (Grandpa)”; video calls; line-o-rama; and gag reel. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) SEAL Team: Season Three (DVD) Paramount Home Entertainment At the start of the season, Jason is struggling with PTSD and not hiding it well. The team is assigned someone to look after their wellness and Jason, of course, scoffs at the whole idea of someone telling him how to live his life — until it affects the safety of his team. In the meantime, Clay appears to be experiencing middle child syndrome when the team takes on a new rookie. There are a few two-episode story arcs this year as the team is sent on more complex missions and the focus extends to both sides of the operation: the team on the ground and Davis back at base. Notably, some scenes from the early episodes were actually shot on-location in Serbia. Special features include: “Welcome to Serbia”; “Shifting Gears”; “Lights, Camera, Execute”; and “Worlds Apart.” (Paramount Home Entertainment) Tales from the Darkside: The Movie [Collector’s Edition] (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is a classic horror anthology that’s actually a film adaptation of a TV series from the ‘80s. Though the shorts are all directed by John Harrison, they’re scripted by classic genre writers such as Special features include: commentary by co-producer David R. Kappes; commentary with director John Harrison and co-screenwriter George A. Romero; “Tales Behind the Darkside: The Making of Four Ghoulish Fables”; behind-the-scenes featurette; galleries; radio and TV spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Toni (Blu-ray) Criterion Collection In 1934, writer/director Jean Renoir sparked the Italian neorealism movement by moving from the soundstage to a small village in the South of France. The rural setting provides a beautiful, natural backdrop, while a number of locals were also employed as non-professional actors. These elements combined with a desire to capture everyday life in the country result in an authentic portrayal of social rituals and relationships. Though Toni’s love triangle doesn’t say much about anyone involved. Marie tolerates his philandering because she’s convinced her love for him will triumph. Unfortunately, Toni takes the same approach to his pursuit of Josefa in spite of Marie’s dedication. And finally, Josefa’s indecision leads to a situation in which no one can be happy. The archive material featuring Renoir alongside the contemporary examinations of the film are quite enlightening, particularly the essay discussing the making of the movie. Special features include: commentary from 2006 featuring critics Kent Jones and Phillip Lopate; introduction by director Jean Renoir from 1961; episode of Cinéastes de notre temps from 1967 on Renoir; new video essay about the making of Toni by film scholar Christopher Faulkner; and an essay by film scholar Ginette Vincendeau. (The Criterion Collection) (2019) (DVD)Re-imagined for a new generation, this is Nickelodeon’s all-new version of the ‘90’s kids’ cult classic. 