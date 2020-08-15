Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a musical that rides its successful soundtrack; an unusually unique series; a new take on a classic narrative; and a trio of Oscar-nominated Hungarian pictures. Colonel Redl (Blu-ray) Kino Lorber The 1986 film was Hungarian director István Szabó’s third of four Academy Award nominations for best foreign language film and was his next feature following his 1981 win for Mephisto. Alfred is essentially lifted out of the gutters by a benefactor and given the opportunity to build a career in the military. It’s not a chance he takes lightly and he becomes a model cadet and, later, a by-the-book ranking officer. However, his power and success attracts a lot of negative attention from people who don’t appreciate his respect for the rules and want to take him down by any means possible. There is a homoerotic undertone underlying the entire narrative in spite of a lot of heterosexual sex, be it casual or marital. The movie ends somewhat brashly with an unusual revolving door of visitors before Alfred meets his unjust fate. Special features include: “The Central Europe of István Szabó”; remembrance of production designer József Romvári, directed by Sophy Romvari; and trailer. (Kino Lorber) Confidence (Blu-ray) Kino Lorber This 1980 film garnered Hungarian director István Szabó his first Academy Award nomination for best foreign language film and won him the best director prize at the Berlin Film Festival. The impromptu couple represents two different perspectives. János is a member of the resistance, having knowingly risked his life to oppose the Nazi occupation. Kata, on the other hand, was oblivious to her husband’s resistance activities, but is forced into hiding when soldiers steak out their apartment. János’ actions are calculated and untrusting, while Kata is confused, scared and unprepared to deal with the situation. Much of the film unfolds in a small bedroom where the pair spend most of their time, imposing an unwelcome intimacy on the strangers that gradually pushes them into each other’s arms. The picture is an exercise in restraint driven by two great performances. Special features include: “The Central Europe of István Szabó”; remembrance of production designer József Romvári, directed by Sophy Romvari; and trailer. (Kino Lorber) Dispatches from Elsewhere: Season 1 (Blu-ray) RLJE Films Sally Field, This show, which is also created and produced by Segal, is strange, unique, entertaining and hard to explain. Because it's so unusual, it takes a bit to get into it, but after a few episodes you become as engrossed in this crazy experience/mystery as the four players. Consequently, this bizarre game is also a great way to get to know the very dissimilar characters brought together by their desire to escape the banality of their lives. Special features include: making-of featurette; “About the Series”; “Character Profiles”; “Inside the Series”; and “A Love Letter to Philly.” (RLJE Films) The High Note (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital code) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment When it comes to musicals and the like, you can have a middling script if you have an exceptional soundtrack — but the reverse won’t work. Luckily, this female-led narrative about making it and then staying on top in the music industry is relatively good thanks to the outstanding performance by Ross and an eager Johnson. Grace Davis is an old school diva that hasn’t had a hit in a few years, but is fighting to stay relevant before her label puts her out to pasture. Maggie is a dedicated music aficionado who’s taken her time attending to Grace’s every whim to learn as much as possible about the business and pave her path to becoming a producer. But most notable is the original R&B soundtrack, which is a throwback to genre classics of the ‘60s that create a feeling of happy nostalgia. Special features include: deleted scenes; “The Dream Team: Inside the Creation of The High Note”; “Making A Legend: The Grace Davis Story”; and “Like I Do,” original song music video. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Mephisto (Blu-ray) Kino Lorber This was Hungarian director István Szabó’s second Academy Award nomination and only win. Based on Klaus Mann's 1936 novel, the picture is a masterwork of selfish malevolence and destructive ignorance. Before the Third Reich came to power, Hendrik indulged his fantasies on the stage, performing anything that struck his fancy. When his freedom of expression is stifled by the regime, he has the choice of obscurity abroad or compliant stardom at home. By choosing the latter, he becomes the country’s most revered actor. But in exchange, he must betray his friends and take commands from officers who respect order more than culture. Hendrik gains fame for playing the title character in Faust’s tale, but as time goes on he becomes less recognizable to those who knew him and discovers his moral compromise has actually placed him in the role of Faustus. Special features include: commentary by film historian Samm Deighan; “The Central Europe of István Szabó”; remembrance of production designer József Romvári, directed by Sophy Romvari; and trailer. (Kino Lorber) The Room (DVD) RLJE Films & Shudder Finding something that grants your wishes never turns out well for anyone, but it’s a great premise for a thrilling narrative. Fear quickly turns to hedonistic greed as the couple fulfills their every desire and then some. But the house has an unsurprisingly dark past that’s linked to breaking an unwritten rule about such wishes. As Matt explores the limitations of their windfalls, Kate indulges her deepest yearning and puts them in grave danger. The only answers lie with a convicted murderer sentenced to a mental institution, but he’s more interested in seeing how it plays out this time around. Director Christian Volckman hasn’t made a feature film since the 2006 animated sci-fi action movie, There are no special features. (RLJE Films & Shudder) Street Survivors: The True Story of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash (Blu-ray, DVD & Soundtrack CD) Cleopatra Entertainment The making of this film is steeped in some controversy as surviving band members disapproved of the movie and Van Zant’s widow denied it rights to using any of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s music. Consequently, the picture includes some original songs by Pyle and is told entirely from his perspective. The film begins a few days before the incident to demonstrate the ongoing mechanical issues that undoubtedly contributed to the fatal crash. A few scenes backstage establish the camaraderie felt by the whole band and the party hard attitude that included groupies and all manner of drugs. Interspersed throughout the story is interviews with Pyle as he recalls what happened and the feelings he experienced. The trauma is undeniable, but the laser focus of the narrative doesn’t necessarily do the subject justice as it excludes valuable points of views and leaves many unanswered questions. Special features include: feature-length making-of documentary; and trailer. (Cleopatra Entertainment) (Blu-ray)Set in the lead-up to WWI, the film charts the meteoric rise of Alfred Redl (Klaus Maria Brandauer) from a family of railway workers to his post leading counter-intelligence in the Austro-Hungarian Army, rubbing elbows with the Crown Prince (Armin Mueller-Stahl). More about The High Note, Dispatches from Elsewhere, the room, Colonel Redl, Confidence