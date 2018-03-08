Special By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Entertainment British psychological illusionist Derren Brown is back with his edgy new special on Netflix entitled "The Push." He will blow his audiences away. He further asks the following question: "Can social compliance be used to make someone 'push' a living, breathing, human being to their death?" The special lives up to the hype of its trailer. It has a unique twist in the end, where all of the facts are synthesized well together. The Verdict Overall, this groundbreaking special by The Push premiered on Netflix on February 27, and it will certainly keep the viewers on their toes throughout its entire duration. It is dark and intense, and thought-provoking. "My name is Derren Brown ," he said, though he needs no introduction. "The question we are considering is simple: can we be manipulated through social pressure to commit murder?" the mentalist asked.He further asks the following question: "Can social compliance be used to make someone 'push' a living, breathing, human being to their death?"The special lives up to the hype of its trailer. It has a unique twist in the end, where all of the facts are synthesized well together. Brown proves yet again to be a master pf psychological illusions, and it conveys the fact that the public may do things against their morals, in order to benefit in certain social situations.Overall, this groundbreaking special by Derren Brown is a substantial indication that people are easily influences without them realizing it, which is a major problem in today's society. Anything Brown attaches his name to turns to gold. The Push is extremely well-crafted, and it garners an A rating. More about derren brown, the push, Netflix, British, Special derren brown the push Netflix British Special Show