Tarrytown - "The Queen of Mean" Lisa Lampanelli is hilarious on her "Back to the Drawing Board" television special on EPIX, which is available on DVD. It was filmed at the exquisite Tarrytown Music Hall in New York.

This marks the Grammy-nominated comic's fifth stand-up special and perhaps one of her best to date. Lampanelli is able to sustain the audience's attention for the entire hour that she is on the Tarrytown Music Hall stage. She is candid about her weight loss and how she has kept it off for three years, as well as her new haircut and divorce. She does not hold anything back and is an equal opportunity offender. It is filled with racial jokes (where she pokes fun at Asians, African Americans, Hispanics, the LGBTQ community, the overweight, the deaf and the elderly), but one should know that going into a Lisa Lampanelli comedy show. She also gave the audience four important public service announcements, which include her honest views about shopping at Whole Foods, gluten free, and peanut allergies. Equally hysterical was her yoga retreat experience.

What makes her in a league of her own is her delivery and execution of these jokes. One of the most important aspects of the DVD is that she underscores her love for animals and encourages New Yorkers to adopt animals from the North Shore Animal League, as opposed to buying their pets from stores.

Back to the Drawing Board is available on Amazon, and on iTunes.

The Verdict

Overall, Lisa Lampanelli more than deserved the Grammy nomination that she received for Back to the Drawing Board for "Best Comedy Album." She was unfiltered, and raging at full speed, though her jokes were well-written, witty and clever. Lampanelli is worth seeing live whenever she performs in town. This television special garners an A rating.

To learn more about insult queen Lisa Lampanelli, check out her official website