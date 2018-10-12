Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include an atypical look at being a teenager; a heartbreaking depiction of oppression; the new action hero on the block; a real-life story of survival; and a couple of resurrections. A Prayer Before Dawn (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Writer/director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire creates a very gritty portrait of prison life in a foreign country. Most of the prisoners and guards only speak Thai, and most of those who do know English don’t know much save for a drug dealing sentry and a ladyboy Billy befriends. For this reason, there isn’t a lot of dialogue and when they do speak it’s often in bursts. Billy witnesses rape, death, sickness and incurs beatings during his time, which have some serious health repercussions. Cole delivers a genuine performance, supported by authentic conditions as the film was shot in an actual Thai prison and the cast of prisoners was comprised of real inmates. The film begins just before Billy’s arrest, but his background is explored further in the two bonus features on the disc. Special features include: “Locked Inside the Walls: Making A Prayer Before Dawn”; and “Billy Moore: In His Own Words.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Angels Wear White (DVD) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment This is a terribly sad story of abuse and indifference. Mia’s boss isn’t often around, but when he is it’s usually to criticize or chastise his obviously too young employee who has yet to produce her ID card. Moreover, everywhere she turns someone is interested in her sex. Wen is even younger, escaping her abusive mother in karaoke bars and alcohol. Thus, when they’re assaulted by a high-ranking predator, fear of the punishment they’ll face overrides their need to immediately tell. It’s even more upsetting to watch Mia, who’s not much older than the victims, help cover-up what happened for fear of her own safety. With only a female lawyer willing to hear these girls, the movie becomes increasingly difficult to watch as it reflects the reality for many young women around the world, which is also represented by the giant Marilyn Monroe statue that places visitors beneath her skirt. There are no special features. (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Eighth Grade (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This is an interesting depiction of a teenage girl who is primarily positive — a characteristic rarely seen consistently throughout a young adult narrative. Raised by her supportive, single father, his attractiveness suddenly opens the door for her to attend a “cool kid’s” birthday pool party. But even more shockingly, she doesn’t try to conform to meet their standards and even defends her geeky gift. She’s also a child of social media and has her own vlog through which she tries to encourage others to be positive and outgoing. This movie feels like an anomaly in sea of pictures about bullying, teen suicide, addiction and disorders, and serves as a nice (potentially naïve) reminder that sometimes kids are just kids. Special features include: commentary with director Bo Burnham and actress Elsie Fisher; deleted scenes; “You’re Not Alone: Life in Eighth Grade”; and music video. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Evil Dead (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Special features include: commentary with writer/director Sam Raimi, producer Robert Tapert, and star Bruce Campbell. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Man in the Iron Mask 20th Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray) Shout Select This is a fascinating tale that combines history and legend as the Musketeers take it upon themselves to save their country from a tyrant, while not technically betraying the throne since they aid the second of its rightful heirs. The manner in which Philippe was incarcerated is horrendous and acted as a punishment even though he’d done nothing wrong. DiCaprio plays the contrasting parts well so that in spite of their shared physical appearance, it’s not difficult to see the differences. The A-list actors playing Musketeers are predictably excellent, especially in the concluding battle as their characters’ bravery and fidelity take centre stage. The film, in turn, stands the test of time because its narrative is so compelling and, in some ways, romantic. Special features include: commentary by writer/director Randall Wallace; interview with producer Paul Hitchcock; interview with production designer Anthony Pratt; behind-the-scenes featurette; “Myth and The Musketeers”; “Director’s Take”; alternate mask prototypes; theatrical trailer. (Shout Select) Skyscraper (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment The filmmakers make good use of Johnson’s physique, having him muscle his way through several obstacles, including the police, robbers and soaring monkey bars. Toss in a few good lines of dialogue, particularly his quip about duct tape, and audiences have themselves a star. The main problem with this film is the bad guys are seriously lacking in personality. Every time the movie cuts away from Will or his family, the pace noticeably slows. With lots of action and not a lot of character building, this picture seems made to appeal to the market in which it’s set. (Blu-ray & Digital copy)Based on the true story of Billy Moore ( Joe Cole ), a young English boxer incarcerated in two of Thailand's most violent prisons. When the prison authorities allow Billy to participate in Muay Thai boxing tournaments, Billy goes from one savage fight to the next in a relentless journey to preserve his life and regain his freedom. (DVD)In a small seaside town, two schoolgirls are assaulted by a middle-aged man in a motel. Mia (Vicky Chen), a teenager who was working on reception that night, is the only witness. For fear of losing her job, she says nothing. Meanwhile, 12-year-old Wen (Meijun Zhou), one of the victims, finds that her troubles have only just begun. Trapped in a world that offers them no safety, Mia and Wen will have to find their own way out. (Blu-ray & Digital copy)Thirteen-year-old Kayla (Elsie Fisher) endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school — the end of her thus far disastrous eighth grade year — before she begins high school. (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)Will Sawyer ( Dwayne Johnson ) is a former FBI hostage team leader, U.S. war veteran and amputee. While on assignment in Hong Kong as an assessor for security in skyscrapers, he comes to find the tallest and safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he has been framed for it. Wanted and on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and save his family who is trapped inside the building… above the fire line.