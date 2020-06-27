The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony took place remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was televised on CBS.
The Young and The Restless
claimed victories for the coveted "Outstanding Drama Series" category, as well as for "Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series," "Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series," and "Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series."
In the acting categories, Jason Thompson won for his first career Emmy Award for "Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Billy Abbott on the show, and Bryton James
won for "Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his role as Devon Hamilton, thus marking James' second career Emmy win.
In addition, Eva LaRue
was honored as "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series."
This past March, The Young and The Restless
celebrated its 47th year on air on CBS.
.