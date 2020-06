Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The cast, crew, and producers of "The Young and The Restless" have a major reason to be proud. The show took home eight 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards. The Young and The Restless claimed victories for the coveted "Outstanding Drama Series" category, as well as for "Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series," "Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series," and "Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series." In the acting categories, Jason Thompson won for his first career Emmy Award for "Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Billy Abbott on the show, and In addition, This past March, To learn more about The Young and The Restless, check out the The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony took place remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was televised on CBS.The Young and The Restless claimed victories for the coveted "Outstanding Drama Series" category, as well as for "Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series," "Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series," and "Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series."In the acting categories, Jason Thompson won for his first career Emmy Award for "Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Billy Abbott on the show, and Bryton James won for "Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his role as Devon Hamilton, thus marking James' second career Emmy win.In addition, Eva LaRue was honored as "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series."This past March, The Young and The Restless celebrated its 47th year on air on CBS.To learn more about The Young and The Restless, check out the official CBS website More about The young and the restless, Daytime, Emmy, Awards The young and the re... Daytime Emmy Awards