The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice (Blu-ray) Criterion Collection One of the signs of a true master is timelessness. In spite of being released in 1952, this film still presents a poignant study of arranged marriage. Special features include: What Did the Lady Forget?, a 1937 feature by Yasujiro Ozu; video essay by film scholar David Bordwell; "Ozu & Noda," a new documentary by Daniel Raim on Ozu's longtime collaboration with screenwriter Kogo Noda; and an essay by scholar Junji Yoshida. (Criterion Collection) Godzilla: King of the Monsters (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment The movie preceding this one positioned Godzilla as a creature that maintains the world's balance. Therefore, when the big three are released, Godzilla rises to restore order. The result is some epic monster clashes on land, and in the sea and air. The big improvement from the last picture is these battles are visible to audiences, rather than shrouded in darkness and quick editing. Their appearances and subsequent fights are undoubtedly the highpoints of the film. But there’s not a lot more to praise in this movie. The choppy and cliché dialogue is often laughable and moderately annoying. The string of self-sacrifices are very melodramatic and seemingly unnecessary. Then there’s the problematic reasoning that informs the main plot, borrowing from science fiction narratives (and to some extent, the MCU). It’s incredibly flawed and leads to plot-driven mistake that likely would not be made under normal circumstances. Special features include: commentary by director Michael Dougherty; deleted scenes; “Godzilla: Nature's Fearsome Guardian”; “Mothra: Queen of the Monsters”; “King Ghidorah: The Living Extinction Machine”; “Rodan: Airborne God of Fire”; “Godzilla 2.0”; “Making Morthra”; “Creating Ghidorah”; “Reimagining Rodan”; “The Yunnan Temple”; “Castle Bravo”; “The Antarctic Base”; “The Isla de Mara Volcano”; “The Undersea Lair”; “Millie Bobby Brown: Force of Nature”; “Monster Tech: Monarch Joins the Fight”; “Monsters Are Real”; “Welcome to the Monsterverse.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment While countless films have been set in San Francisco, this movie peels back the glossy finish to look at the real city and the effects gentrification has had on its inhabitants. Jimmie grew up in what is now considered a nice up-and-coming neighbourhood, but his family lost the house he vows to one day take back more than a decade earlier — so, in the meantime, he maintains its exterior against the current owners’ protests. Jimmie and Mont are very different from stereotypical black characters, though there are still the guys who hang out on street corners posturing. They’re both dreamers, which unfortunately clouds their perception of reality on occasion. But reality also seems to have taken a step into another, less desirable realm in which Segway guided tours wheel past private homes and locally-born citizens are treated like interlopers. Special features include: commentary by writer/director Joe Talbot; and “Ode to the City.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment Mayans M.C.: Season 1 (DVD) Fox Home Entertainment As the outlaw biker series, Special features include: “The Creation of Mayans M.C.”; “Hit the Ground Roaring”; “Customizing the Mayans’ Signature Bikes”; and promos. (Fox Home Entertainment) Miss Arizona (DVD) Cinedigm Some people definitely have it easier than others, but that doesn’t mean everyone doesn’t have problems of their own. In this case, Rose seems like she shouldn’t have a care in the world — especially compared to the women at the group home — but she’s deeply unhappy and has no idea how to drag herself out of this rut. These women from the opposite side of the tracks present an opportunity for her to start living life again in ways she’d have never done on her own… mostly because they involve breaking the rules or the law. The drag contest is a mixed bag, though it does at least have an appropriate outcome. Unfortunately, Rose’s revelation and their Thelma and Louise adventure multiplied all feels very superficial and like it could’ve done a better job at exploring the strife of an unfulfilled housewife. There are no special features. (Cinedigm) Rocketman (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Media Distribution It seems fitting that John’s life would be told in the form of a musical set to his catalogue of hits. It begins at a turning point in his life and uses flashbacks to recount what brought him to an AA meeting in a flashy costume. The film shows a boy finding he has a natural gift for music, but finding little support at home beyond his loving grandmother. His family would disappoint him more than once as unconditional love was not practiced in their home. But John quickly grows up and learns he’s going to have to carve his own path, which he does with talent and flair. One of the most remarkable parts of the movie is the recreation of many of the performer’s iconic outfits, from spandex to glitter to outrageous eye and footwear. Egerton is outstanding, which is also the opinion of Elton John himself as professed in the bonus features. Special features include: deleted and extended scenes; extended musical numbers; “It’s Going to Be a Wild Ride: Creative Vision”; “Becoming Elton John: Taron’s Transformation”; “Larger Than Life: Production Design & Costuming”; “Full Tilt: Staging the Musical Numbers”; “Music Reimagined: The Studio Sessions”; Rocketman lyric companion: sing-along with select songs; and Rocketman Jukebox: Jump Straight to the Music. Special features include: deleted scenes; making-of featurette; mini movies; making-of mini movies; "Character Pods"; "A Party Fit for a Pet"; "Pops' Puppy Training School with Kevin Hart"; "Pets Yule Log"; "My Buddy and Me"; "Pets with Jobs: A Documentary"; "Relax the Cat: The Secret Life of Pets Massage"; "Production Pets"; "Frame by Frame: How to Make a Flip Book"; and lyric videos. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Shadow (DVD) Well Go USA From famed wire-fu director, Zhang Yimou, this is a dark tale illuminated with stunning choreography and battle sequences. The Shadow is merely a pawn in a cruel man's plot for revenge, though it's unknown if he was always so merciless as his kinder wife seems quite devoted to supporting his plan. The subject of his vengeance is only on-screen briefly before the rematch, though the focus is on his unique fighting style and cunning. The idea that a warrior's ferocity can be countered by a more feminine combat style leads to several incredible scenes involving bladed umbrellas and a surprise attack. The film is expectedly lengthy, but Yimou is so purposeful with his scenes it would be difficult to pinpoint anything that could be labelled superfluous. Special features include: making-of featurette; behind-the-scenes featurette; and trailers. (Well Go USA) ( Shadow (DVD) Well Go USA From famed wire-fu director, Special features include: making-of featurette; behind-the-scenes featurette; and trailers. (Well Go USA) The Spanish Princess (DVD) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Since the story is divulged from the women’s point of view, the men’s roles are minimalized to being pawns in their strategies to gain greater power. Catherine’s arrival at the castle immediately launches a battle of wills between the English royals and herself. While she gets along with their sons well enough, their grandmother makes many of the house’s decisions and does not like their new would-be-queen. There is much scheming on both their parts as they try to outwit each other and secure the throne, as well as the Tudor legacy. While Catherine is not above lying to get what she wants, lady-grandmother is far more cruel and conniving in her efforts to get rid of the Spanish princess. The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice (Blu-ray) The film is a portrait of a marriage coming quietly undone. Secrets and deceptions strain the already tenuous relationship of a childless, middle-aged couple, as the wife's city-bred sophistication bumps up against the husband's small-town simplicity, and a generational sea change — in the form of her headstrong, modern niece — sweeps over their household. One of the signs of a true master is timelessness. In spite of being released in 1952, this film still presents a poignant study of arranged marriage. Yasujirō Ozu's interest in family relationships infused his work, and was complemented by his economical approach to scenes. For instance, when the husband is called to the boss’ office, there isn’t a lot of time spent watching him go to the meeting. The stationary camera is generally positioned centrally, so action can and does occur outside of the frame, while it also allows people to move between the foreground and background. This is most notable in the last act as the couple enter their kitchen — seemingly for the first time — to find the ingredients for the title dish, which organically leads to a reconciliation. In the meantime, the niece’s more modern attitude and opposition to arranged marriage is reflective of the changes brought by the American occupation as the narrative unfolds only seven years after Hiroshima. The movie is unexpectedly comedic at times, particularly when the wife is sneaking off to the spa with her friends, though there is some biting humour directed at the troubled marriage. 