The thriller "Perception," starring Wes Ramsey ("General Hospital") is great to watch if you're stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The film earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. Wes Ramsey and Meera Rohit Kumbhani are incredible in their starring roles as Daniel and Nina respectively, and they keep the audience at the edge of their seats the entire time.
Compliments to filmmaker Ilana Rubin for directing and co-writing (with Brian Smith) such a gripping script.
Perception is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here; moreover, it is available on Apple and Google Play.
To learn more about the psychological thriller Perception, check out its official homepage.
