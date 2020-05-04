Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: The thriller 'Perception' is great to watch if you're at home Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The thriller "Perception," starring Wes Ramsey ("General Hospital") is great to watch if you're stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The film earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. Wes Ramsey and Meera Rohit Kumbhani are incredible in their starring roles as Daniel and Nina respectively, and they keep the audience at the edge of their seats the entire time.
Compliments to filmmaker Ilana Rubin for directing and co-writing (with Brian Smith) such a gripping script.
Perception is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here; moreover, it is available on Apple and Google Play.
To learn more about the psychological thriller Perception, check out its official homepage.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Wes Ramsey about Perception.
More about Perception, Thriller, Wes Ramsey, Film
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Global nuclear power getting hammered by pandemic, green energy
Interview with Paul Le Nguyen: Vietnamese professional swimmer Special
British government grants GCHQ powers over NHS IT systems Special
MistaJam and DJ White Shadow discuss Beatsource LINK technology Special
Chatting with Matoma: Norwegian DJ and electronic producer Special
Chloe Lang talks about 'LazyTown,' new single, Leonardo DiCaprio Special
Review: Josh Swickard, Lorynn York melt hearts in 'Roped' romantic film Special
Why Arlan Hamilton says it’s time for an empire of your own
Google's Project Zero team find 'numerous Apple vulnerabilities'
Edtech company suffers from third data breach Special