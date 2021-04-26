Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment "The Resort," starring Brock O'Hurn and Bianca Haase, will be released on April 30 via Vertical Entertainment, and it is a compelling horror film by Taylor Chien. Digital Journal has the scoop. The film's cinematography is visually striking, and while the film may be slow-moving at times, that helps build up the suspense and the mystery. This psychological thriller has many twists and turns, especially towards the end, where it gets dark and more intense. These four friends take a trip to Hawaii (where they celebrate Lex's birthday) and they try to investigate reports of a haunting at an abandoned resort in hopes of finding the notorious "Half-Faced Girl." When they arrive in this decrepit resort, they realize that they should watch out and they need to be careful about what they wish for. Each character brings something different to the table: Lex is determined and ambitious, while Chris is charming and a risk-taker; moreover, Sam brings wit to the movie, while Bee brings adventure. All of the acting performances are transcendent and noteworthy. The Verdict Overall, The Resort is a captivating thriller. The audience should buckle up since The Resort will be one wild and crazy ride that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Compliments to showrunner Taylor Chien for writing and directing this solid film, and kudos to Brock O'Hurn, Michelle Randolph, Bianca Haase, and Michael Vlamis for a job well done. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Brock O'Hurn, Michael Vlamis, and Michelle Randolph in 'The Resort' Vertical Entertainment The Resort was written and directed by Taylor Chien, and it will be in select theaters and On Demand on April 30. It stars Brock O'Hurn (Chris), Bianca Haase (Lex), Michael Vlamis, (Sam), and Michelle Randolph (Bree), and they are able to take the fans on a journey with them to this huge and memorable resort in Hawaii.The film's cinematography is visually striking, and while the film may be slow-moving at times, that helps build up the suspense and the mystery. This psychological thriller has many twists and turns, especially towards the end, where it gets dark and more intense.These four friends take a trip to Hawaii (where they celebrate Lex's birthday) and they try to investigate reports of a haunting at an abandoned resort in hopes of finding the notorious "Half-Faced Girl." When they arrive in this decrepit resort, they realize that they should watch out and they need to be careful about what they wish for.Each character brings something different to the table: Lex is determined and ambitious, while Chris is charming and a risk-taker; moreover, Sam brings wit to the movie, while Bee brings adventure. All of the acting performances are transcendent and noteworthy.Overall, The Resort is a captivating thriller. The audience should buckle up since The Resort will be one wild and crazy ride that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats.Compliments to showrunner Taylor Chien for writing and directing this solid film, and kudos to Brock O'Hurn, Michelle Randolph, Bianca Haase, and Michael Vlamis for a job well done. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about the resort, Film, Horror, Brock O'Hurn the resort Film Horror Brock O Hurn