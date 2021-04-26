Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: 'The Resort,' starring Brock O'Hurn, is a gripping horror film Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Entertainment
"The Resort," starring Brock O'Hurn and Bianca Haase, will be released on April 30 via Vertical Entertainment, and it is a compelling horror film by Taylor Chien. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The Resort was written and directed by Taylor Chien, and it will be in select theaters and On Demand on April 30. It stars Brock O'Hurn (Chris), Bianca Haase (Lex), Michael Vlamis, (Sam), and Michelle Randolph (Bree), and they are able to take the fans on a journey with them to this huge and memorable resort in Hawaii.
The film's cinematography is visually striking, and while the film may be slow-moving at times, that helps build up the suspense and the mystery. This psychological thriller has many twists and turns, especially towards the end, where it gets dark and more intense.
These four friends take a trip to Hawaii (where they celebrate Lex's birthday) and they try to investigate reports of a haunting at an abandoned resort in hopes of finding the notorious "Half-Faced Girl." When they arrive in this decrepit resort, they realize that they should watch out and they need to be careful about what they wish for.
Each character brings something different to the table: Lex is determined and ambitious, while Chris is charming and a risk-taker; moreover, Sam brings wit to the movie, while Bee brings adventure. All of the acting performances are transcendent and noteworthy.
The Verdict
Overall, The Resort is a captivating thriller. The audience should buckle up since The Resort will be one wild and crazy ride that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats.
Compliments to showrunner Taylor Chien for writing and directing this solid film, and kudos to Brock O'Hurn, Michelle Randolph, Bianca Haase, and Michael Vlamis for a job well done. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Brock O Hurn Michael Vlamis and Michelle Randolph in The Resort
Brock O'Hurn, Michael Vlamis, and Michelle Randolph in 'The Resort'
Vertical Entertainment
More about the resort, Film, Horror, Brock O'Hurn
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Maurice Benard interviews Cameron Mathison for 'State of Mind' Special
Russian man 'trapped' on Chinese reality TV show finally voted out
Australia's Perth ends snap lockdown as quarantine debate heats up
Jermelle Simon talks about 'The Upshaws' comedy series on Netflix Special
US, Britain rush supplies to virus-hit India as Italy opens up
New hacks based on zero-day flaw in Pulse Secure VPN Special
Review: 'The Resort,' starring Brock O'Hurn, is a gripping horror film Special
UK PM under pressure over 'let bodies pile high' comment
Review: 'The Donna Drake Show' spotlights Dr. Ziva Bakman Flamhaft Special
Russia orders Navalny group to suspend activities