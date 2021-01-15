Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment "The Nanny Murders," starring Mia Topalian and Coby Ryan McLaughlin ("General Hospital" alum) is a gripping film on Lifetime. Digital Journal has the scoop. His obsession and passion for Jamie becomes deleterious. Jamie subsequently discovers that he has a dark side that he’s willing to kill to keep secret, all while he is in a loveless marriage with his wife Sheryl (Emmy nominee Arianne Zucker). The script is extremely well-written by Brooke Purdy, and the direction by Gigi Gaston is solid. Without giving too much away, The Nanny Murders is a Lifetime film that is highly recommended to check out. Kennedy Tucker plays Claire, while Robert Palmer Watkins and Matt Pratt also star as Zack and Ryan respectively. The Verdict Overall, The Nanny Murders is a compelling film. Coby Ryan McLaughlin delivers a raw and dynamic performance as business tycoon Walton Page, where he tackles one of the most diabolical characters of his career. Mia Topalian is sensational as Jamie, and she sustains the viewer's attention for the entire duration of this Lifetime movie. Kennedy Tucker delights as Claire, and Arianne Zucker is a revelation as Sheryl. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done. To learn more about The Nanny Murders, check out the Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Coby Ryan McLaughlin Reel One Entertainment Topalian plays Jamie, a young lady who is hired by a successful business magnate, Walton Page, to be the nanny of both of his girls, and he is delighted to work for him (in hopes of advancing her career in the business world); however, Walton crosses the line several times and makes unwanted sexual advances on her.His obsession and passion for Jamie becomes deleterious. Jamie subsequently discovers that he has a dark side that he’s willing to kill to keep secret, all while he is in a loveless marriage with his wife Sheryl (Emmy nominee Arianne Zucker).The script is extremely well-written by Brooke Purdy, and the direction by Gigi Gaston is solid.Without giving too much away, The Nanny Murders is a Lifetime film that is highly recommended to check out. Kennedy Tucker plays Claire, while Robert Palmer Watkins and Matt Pratt also star as Zack and Ryan respectively.Overall, The Nanny Murders is a compelling film. Coby Ryan McLaughlin delivers a raw and dynamic performance as business tycoon Walton Page, where he tackles one of the most diabolical characters of his career. Mia Topalian is sensational as Jamie, and she sustains the viewer's attention for the entire duration of this Lifetime movie. Kennedy Tucker delights as Claire, and Arianne Zucker is a revelation as Sheryl. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.To learn more about The Nanny Murders, check out the official Lifetime website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Coby Ryan McLaughlin about The Nanny Murders. More about The Nanny Murders, Coby Ryan McLaughlin, Lifetime, Movie, Film The Nanny Murders Coby Ryan McLaughlin Lifetime Movie Film Arianne Zucker