On January 30, Australian magic duo The Naked Magicians performed at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey, for a great turnout.

They had the New Jersey audience with them every step of the way throughout their 90-minute set, and they commanded the stage well. They incorporated the fans into their show (both male and female audience members) and that kept their magic routine spontaneous, lively and unique.

A fan-favorite trick that they performed was when they read a young woman's mind and correctly guessed the male celebrity that she randomly picked (in this case, it was George Clooney) with a cutting of paper demonstration that really stood out by a mile and had everybody wondering: "how did they do that?" For this journalist, it was never about how they do a specific magic trick, but about how they present it in creative and artistic ways, and they nailed it.

One of the most memorable volunteers that they had up on stage was an elderly lady named Marilyn, who ironically enough has the same name as Tyler's grandmother. It was a sweet moment that resonated well with the audience.

Their magic show was mystic, slightly naughty and unfiltered (containing Rated R material for fans 18 years of age or older), but at the same time witty and clever. Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne deserved to be commended for their exceptional presentation skills where they were able to instantly immerse their audience in their set.

The Verdict

Overall, The Naked Magicians were delightful at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey. Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne exuded a great deal of charm and charisma, and it was a high-octane set.

They were able to make their audience forget their everyday troubles and challenges that life throws at them for 90 minutes and have an evening of magic and entertainment; moreover, The Naked Magicians were able to move their fans on an emotional level, and that's what magic is all about. They are recommended to see live, and their magic show garnered an A rating.

For more information on Australian magic duo The Naked Magicians, check out their official website and their Facebook page.

Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with magician Mike Tyler of The Naked Magicians.