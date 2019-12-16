Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "The Mercenary," starring acclaimed Belgian action superstar Dominiquie Vandenberg, is a gripping and compelling film about redemption and revenge. Aside from Dominiquie Vandenberg as Maxx, the movie also stars Louis Mandylor (of Rambo: Last Blood fame) as LeClerc, and Carmen Argenziano from CSI : NY, as Father Elias. In this film, Maxx is a legionnaire that is turned mercenary. When he is on a mission in South America and it goes wrong, he is given up for dead, but he is nursed back to health and he experiences a revelation with a new outlook on life. Maxx is trying to live peacefully within the confines of his new beliefs that are surrounded by his new friends at a church, however, his peaceful days are cut short when he crosses paths with the mercenaries that he used to work with, and therefore, he is forced to reconsider and face his own internal demons. His brutal past, war, and violence, all come and haunt him. As a result, his path to redemption is interrupted, and Maxx becomes a warrior that seeks vengeance. Without giving too much away, it is a movie that all fans of action films need to experience for themselves. They will not be disappointed, as all of the fighting and action scenes are carefully choreographed and orchestrated. The Mercenary will be available on DVD and digital formats on January 7 via Uncork'd Entertainment. The Verdict Overall, The Mercenary is a high-octane action film from start to finish. The audience ought to buckle up since they are in for an adventure. This movie is well-crafted and Dominiquie Vandenberg nails the lead role as Maxx, and he sustains the viewer's attention the entire time. Jesse V. Johnson does a stunning job in its direction. The Mercenary garners an A rating. Well done. It was directed by esteemed director Jesse V. Johnson, who also directed Triple Threat and Accident Man. David Filmore served as the screenwriter of The Mercenary.Aside from Dominiquie Vandenberg as Maxx, the movie also stars Louis Mandylor (of Rambo: Last Blood fame) as LeClerc, and Carmen Argenziano from CSI : NY, as Father Elias.In this film, Maxx is a legionnaire that is turned mercenary. When he is on a mission in South America and it goes wrong, he is given up for dead, but he is nursed back to health and he experiences a revelation with a new outlook on life.Maxx is trying to live peacefully within the confines of his new beliefs that are surrounded by his new friends at a church, however, his peaceful days are cut short when he crosses paths with the mercenaries that he used to work with, and therefore, he is forced to reconsider and face his own internal demons.His brutal past, war, and violence, all come and haunt him. As a result, his path to redemption is interrupted, and Maxx becomes a warrior that seeks vengeance. Without giving too much away, it is a movie that all fans of action films need to experience for themselves. They will not be disappointed, as all of the fighting and action scenes are carefully choreographed and orchestrated.The Mercenary will be available on DVD and digital formats on January 7 via Uncork'd Entertainment.Overall, The Mercenary is a high-octane action film from start to finish. The audience ought to buckle up since they are in for an adventure. This movie is well-crafted and Dominiquie Vandenberg nails the lead role as Maxx, and he sustains the viewer's attention the entire time. Jesse V. Johnson does a stunning job in its direction. The Mercenary garners an A rating. Well done. More about The Mercenary, Action, Film, redemption, Revenge The Mercenary Action Film redemption Revenge