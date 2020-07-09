Email
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
A virtual reunion for the digital series "Misguided" and "Guiding Light" (since it featured a few actors from the show) took place on The Locher Room YouTube channel.
This online event took place on Wednesday, July 8, and it featured such Misguided stars as Paul Gosselin (creator and showrunner), Jean Carol (Tamara), Stephanie Gatschet (Stephanie), and Justin Klosky (Doyle). Most of the stars also opened up about their stories and experiences from their time on the defunct daytime series Guiding Light. It was hosted by veteran publicist and marketing professional Alan Locher of The Locher Room. Gatschet, Klosky, and Carol were all alums that acted in Guiding Light.
Misguided earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. To stream the digital series Misguided online, check out its official website and on Instagram.
To learn more about The Locher Room, check out its Facebook page and on Instagram.
