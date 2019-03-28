Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Entertainment New York - On March 28, this journalist was afforded the privilege to review "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City. In Act I, some of the most memorable musical numbers were the empowering "Strong," which was sung as a duet between Sally and Percy, as well as "Put You In Your Place," and the mellifluous "The Campfire Song," where the characters revealed who their "godly parent" was in a neat musical sequence. McCarrell displayed his powerhouse vocals on "Good Kid," which earned him a major round of applause and the first act ended on an adventurous note with "Killer Quest." After a 15-minute intermission, the second act took place, which was filled with mystery, suspense and even deceit from one of the characters. Some of the highlight songs included "My Grand Plan," where Stokes showcased her angelic yet dynamic vocals as Annabeth, as well as "Drive," which was a true musical event. Equally noteworthy were the soothing "The Tree on the Hill," as well as the harking "Son of Poseidon." The Verdict Overall, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical at the Beacon Theatre was heartwarming, clever and well-crafted. One need not scale up the heights of Mount Olympus in order to relish a musical that is fit for the deities themselves. All they need to do is come down to New York City's Beacon Theatre and they will be immersed in Percy Jackson's mythical world. McCarrell commands the viewer's attention for the entire duration of the show and the young actor showcased his sense of triumph as Percy Jackson. This musical is ideal for the whole family, and it garnered an A rating. For more information on the musical, check out the venue's Read More: Actor Chris McCarrell chatted with Actor Chris McCarrell Laura Marie Duncan This musical is adapted from the best-selling book, The Lightning Thief, by Rick Riordan, with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. Chris McCarrell stars as Percy Jackson, and he helps bring Riordan's book to life, along with a talented cast of actors, which included Jalynn Steele as Sally, Jorrel Javier (as Grover who provided much needed comic relief), Kristin Stokes as Annabeth, and Ryan Knowles (as Chiron).In Act I, some of the most memorable musical numbers were the empowering "Strong," which was sung as a duet between Sally and Percy, as well as "Put You In Your Place," and the mellifluous "The Campfire Song," where the characters revealed who their "godly parent" was in a neat musical sequence. McCarrell displayed his powerhouse vocals on "Good Kid," which earned him a major round of applause and the first act ended on an adventurous note with "Killer Quest."After a 15-minute intermission, the second act took place, which was filled with mystery, suspense and even deceit from one of the characters. Some of the highlight songs included "My Grand Plan," where Stokes showcased her angelic yet dynamic vocals as Annabeth, as well as "Drive," which was a true musical event. Equally noteworthy were the soothing "The Tree on the Hill," as well as the harking "Son of Poseidon."Overall, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical at the Beacon Theatre was heartwarming, clever and well-crafted. One need not scale up the heights of Mount Olympus in order to relish a musical that is fit for the deities themselves. All they need to do is come down to New York City's Beacon Theatre and they will be immersed in Percy Jackson's mythical world.McCarrell commands the viewer's attention for the entire duration of the show and the young actor showcased his sense of triumph as Percy Jackson. This musical is ideal for the whole family, and it garnered an A rating.For more information on the musical, check out the venue's official website : Actor Chris McCarrell chatted with Digital Journal about playing Percy Jackson in The Lightning Thief. More about the lightning thief, beacon theatre, Musical, Percy Jackson, New york the lightning thief beacon theatre Musical Percy Jackson New york