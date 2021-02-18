Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "The Great Artist," co-written by Matthew Postlethwaite and Sunny Vachher, is a compelling short film that is Oscar-worthy. Digital Journal has the scoop. This talented artist finds himself in a broken balance between creating world-renowned art and the all too silent struggle of self-care as his life begins to unravel because of Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). It is an important story that deserves to be heard. Marimar Vega and Rain Valdez also star as Perry and Angela respectively, while Benjamin Patterson is the voice of reason in the film as Charlie. Julia Black (the host) and Dezmond Meeks (the reporter) were also memorable. The Verdict Overall, Matthew Postlethwaite and the cast deliver in the short film The Great Artist, where the performances are dynamic and astounding. Postlethwaite is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, where one can really hear his heart in this short movie. He layers his emotions well and he delves beyond the surface to bring this complex character to life. It truly underscores the fact that for great art to be produced, there needs to be major suffering. Viewers are bound to find it warm, heartfelt, and relatable, especially in the era of COVID-19. It has a significant message to it, which is quite inspiring. The Great Artist deserves to be a contender at the Academy Awards for "Live Action Short Film." It garners an A rating. Well done. Read More: Matthew Postlethwaite chatted with Matthew Postlethwaite in 'The Great Artist' Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri It was eloquently directed by Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri. Matthew Postlethwaite also stars in the title role, and he does a solid job capturing the conscience of his character (where he is emotionally unstable and battling the demons within himself).This talented artist finds himself in a broken balance between creating world-renowned art and the all too silent struggle of self-care as his life begins to unravel because of Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). It is an important story that deserves to be heard.Marimar Vega and Rain Valdez also star as Perry and Angela respectively, while Benjamin Patterson is the voice of reason in the film as Charlie. Julia Black (the host) and Dezmond Meeks (the reporter) were also memorable.Overall, Matthew Postlethwaite and the cast deliver in the short film The Great Artist, where the performances are dynamic and astounding. Postlethwaite is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, where one can really hear his heart in this short movie. He layers his emotions well and he delves beyond the surface to bring this complex character to life.It truly underscores the fact that for great art to be produced, there needs to be major suffering. Viewers are bound to find it warm, heartfelt, and relatable, especially in the era of COVID-19. It has a significant message to it, which is quite inspiring. The Great Artist deserves to be a contender at the Academy Awards for "Live Action Short Film." It garners an A rating. Well done.: Matthew Postlethwaite chatted with Digital Journal about The Great Artist. More about The Great Artist, Matthew Postlethwaite, Oscarworthy, Film, Short The Great Artist Matthew Postlethwait... Oscarworthy Film Short