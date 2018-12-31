Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Levittown - When it comes to comedy shows on Long Island, one can always depend on the Governor's Comedy Clubs for a fun and entertaining night out. There are three Governor's Comedy Clubs on Long Island, the main location in Levittown, as well as The Governor's Comedy Club at In addition, the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown also has its Lil' Room, which provides an even more intimate setting for fans (and it seats up to 60 people). The food and menu listings are elaborate, and the prices are very reasonable. At every visit, there is always something different to try. If that weren't enough, they offer the "Comedy College," which affords aspiring comics the privilege to learn the art of stand-up comedy, in an effort to hone their craft. For more information on the courses for the "Comedy College," check out its The Verdict Overall, one could never go wrong with any of the three Governor's Comedy Clubs on Long Island. They deserve more than just a passing glance, and they are highly recommended for all fans of comedy. They are an asset to the Long Island entertainment scene. To learn more about the Governor's Comedy Clubs on Long Island, check out their They always book the greatest talent in the business, ranging from seasoned veterans to rising newcomers, and they provide a warm yet intimate environment for comedians to perform their stand-up routines, while patrons enjoy a nice meal and beverages.There are three Governor's Comedy Clubs on Long Island, the main location in Levittown, as well as The Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore, and McGuire's in Bohemia. They are all distinct venues in their own right.In addition, the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown also has its Lil' Room, which provides an even more intimate setting for fans (and it seats up to 60 people).The food and menu listings are elaborate, and the prices are very reasonable. At every visit, there is always something different to try.If that weren't enough, they offer the "Comedy College," which affords aspiring comics the privilege to learn the art of stand-up comedy, in an effort to hone their craft. For more information on the courses for the "Comedy College," check out its homepage Overall, one could never go wrong with any of the three Governor's Comedy Clubs on Long Island. They deserve more than just a passing glance, and they are highly recommended for all fans of comedy. They are an asset to the Long Island entertainment scene.To learn more about the Governor's Comedy Clubs on Long Island, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Governor's Comedy Clubs, the brokerage, Long island, Comedy Governor s Comedy Cl... the brokerage Long island Comedy