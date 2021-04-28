Email
Review: 'The Donna Drake Show' spotlights Oscar winner George Chakiris

By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Entertainment
Oscar winner George Chakiris ("West Side Story") was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Donna Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning host and media personality that hosts "The Donna Drake Show," which airs on Saturday mornings on CBS New York.
She spoke with Chakiris about his new book, My West Side Story: A Memoir, and his illustrious career in the acting and entertainment business, and his jewelry.
Their entire conversation may be seen here:
Chakiris won the Golden Globe Award and the Academy Award for "Best Supporting Actor" for his remarkable performance as Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks, in the classic film West Side Story.
His book My West Side Story: A Memoir is available on Amazon by clicking here.
My West Side Story: A Memoir by George Chakiris
'My West Side Story: A Memoir' by George Chakiris
Courtesy of the George Chakiris Archives, My West Side Story
To learn more about veteran actor George Chakiris, check out his official website.
George Chakiris holding his Academy Award
George Chakiris holding his Academy Award
Courtesy of the George Chakiris Archives, My West Side Story
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Academy Award winner George Chakiris back in March of 2021.
