Dr. Ziva Bakman Flamhaft was recently spotlighted on "The Donna Drake Show," which airs on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Dr. Flamhaft is an International Politics professor at Queens College — City University of New York (CUNY). She specializes in research into the experiences of Israeli and Palestinian women, and she has advocated for childless war widows since 1968. Her work received a Fulbright scholarship back in 1995.
Donna Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning television host of The Donna Drake Show, which airs on Saturday mornings on CBS New York. They spoke about Dr. Flamhaft's compelling memoir War Widow.
Her book War Widow: How the Six Day War Changed My Life A Memoir is available on Amazon by clicking here. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, which was hailed as bold, informative, and well-written.
For more information on Dr. Ziva Flamhaft and her book War Widow, check out her official homepage.