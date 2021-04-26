Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: 'The Donna Drake Show' spotlights Dr. Ziva Bakman Flamhaft Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Dr. Ziva Bakman Flamhaft was recently spotlighted on "The Donna Drake Show," which airs on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Dr. Flamhaft is an International Politics professor at Queens College — City University of New York (CUNY). She specializes in research into the experiences of Israeli and Palestinian women, and she has advocated for childless war widows since 1968. Her work received a Fulbright scholarship back in 1995.
Donna Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning television host of The Donna Drake Show, which airs on Saturday mornings on CBS New York. They spoke about Dr. Flamhaft's compelling memoir War Widow.
Her book War Widow: How the Six Day War Changed My Life A Memoir is available on Amazon by clicking here. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, which was hailed as bold, informative, and well-written.
For more information on Dr. Ziva Flamhaft and her book War Widow, check out her official homepage.
Queens College professor Dr. Ziva Flamhaft
Queens College professor Dr. Ziva Flamhaft
Nancy Bareis
More about Ziva Bakman Flamhaft, The Donna Drake Show, Book, Memoir, War widow
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
US, Britain rush supplies to virus-stricken India
Essential Science: Are we edging closer to space weaponry?
'Nomadland' wins big at pandemic Oscars as Zhao makes history
Review: Maurice Benard interviews Cameron Mathison for 'State of Mind' Special
Op-Ed: India vs COVID — Global help required ASAP
Jermelle Simon talks about 'The Upshaws' comedy series on Netflix Special
UK PM under pressure over 'let bodies pile high' comment
Russian man 'trapped' on Chinese reality TV show finally voted out
Russia orders Navalny group to suspend activities
Australia's Perth ends snap lockdown as quarantine debate heats up