"The Dare Project" is a compelling short film that is the long-awaited sequel to "Dare" (2015). Digital Journal has the scoop.

Fans and viewers all over the world were looking for a sequel to dare, and now it is finally out. Lead actors Adam Fleming and Michael Cassidy reprise their roles as protagonists Ben and Johnny. This sequel takes place 15 years later, at a time when Ben and Johnny are in their early '30s.

The characters reunite coincidentally at a party in Los Angeles that was hosted by Rob (West Liang). They hadn't seen each other in 15 years, and the last time they were together, they enjoyed a steamy and passionate night in a swimming pool. Johnny now has a female love interest Samantha (played by Rachele Schank), but will their past together tempt them to repeat history? With the addition of Adam Hagenbuch in the plot as Justin, that will certainly make the storyline more complex and interesting.

Without giving too much away, this is a short film that is highly recommended for all fans and viewers. It is a film that highlights such core values as lust, yearning, friendship, and love.

The Verdict

Overall, The Dare Project is a well-crafted, intense and solid film. Adam Fleming triumphs as Ben, Michael Cassidy soars as Ben while Adam Hagenbuch is a revelation as Justin. They are able to convey a wide range of raw emotions.

David Brind has done an excellent job writing the screenplay and producing this short film (along with Felecia Hunter), and Adam Salky did brilliant work directing this acting project and serving as its executive producer. The Dare Project garners an A rating.

To learn more about The Dare Project or to watch the film on Vimeo, check out its official website, and its Facebook page