Westbury - On November 25, acclaimed mentalist and magic duo The Clairvoyants headlined the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, as part of their holiday show. Amélie shared that over the past few years they were afforded the privilege to tour the United States thanks to their notoriety from America's Got Talent. They continued with some even more impressive mentalist tricks that involved guessing the correct number of jelly beans in a jar, guessing the exact time on a clock in a particular situation, and Thommy conducted a terrific demonstration that involved wooden puzzle pieces and a picture frame, which left everybody speechless; moreover, the presentation skills of The Clairvoyants were top-notch, and they were able to immerse the audience in their magic and mentalist routines through their strong storytelling abilities. Thommy noted that he has been fascinated by magic ever since the age of 10. The Clairvoyants revealed that next year, they will return to NBC's America's Got Talent to perform as part of their "America's Got Talent: The Champions," which will premiere on January 7, 2019. Even more remarkable was their final act, where Thommy went into the audience and had Amélie (who was sitting on stage blindfolded) guess items that he was holding in his hand (that were given to him by audience members), and not only did Amélie nail every object, she elaborated on all of the specifics. They concluded their set with a heart-warming story that was fitting for the upcoming Christmas holiday, where they were able to give Westbury a "White Christmas" one month earlier. Ever-gracious, they thanked everybody for coming out tonight, and they encouraged them to follow them on their The Verdict Overall, The Clairvoyants are some of the most consistent live performers in the contemporary magic and mentalist scene. They put on a spectacular show every time they step on the stage. It was witty, warm, and clever, coupled with a great deal of mystery and excitement. They interacted with the audience and allow them to be a part of their mind-reading act. Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass have a strong and resonant connection amongst themselves, and they had the Long Island crowd with them every step of the way. They are worth seeing every time they perform in town. Their live show garnered an A+ rating. The Clairvoyants , comprised of Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass, were the runner-up winners of the 11th season of the reality competition, America's Got Talent. They began their show with an interactive magic card trick that involved a card. 