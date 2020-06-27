Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On June 26, the hit CBS daytime drama "The Bold and The Beautiful" won four 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards. Digital Journal has the scoop. The Bold and The Beautiful head writer Brad Bell and co-head writer Michael Minnis, and their team of talented writers, won the Emmy for "Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series." Costume Designer Glenda Maddox and her team of costume stylists won for "Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series." Actress In addition, the show's lighting directors (Patrick Cunniff and Phil Callan) were recognized with the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series." This past March, This year's Daytime Emmy ceremony was held remotely due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but it was televised on CBS. All nominees had already prepared short videos of their acceptance speeches in advance, so when each category was announced live, they aired that particular winning speech.The Bold and The Beautiful head writer Brad Bell and co-head writer Michael Minnis, and their team of talented writers, won the Emmy for "Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series."Costume Designer Glenda Maddox and her team of costume stylists won for "Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series."Actress Heather Tom was honored for "Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series" for playing Katie Logan in The Bold and The Beautiful. This marks Tom's six career Emmy win, and her third win in the "Lead Actress" category. With this win, Tom made Emmy history since she tied Erika Slezak's Emmy record for six career wins.In addition, the show's lighting directors (Patrick Cunniff and Phil Callan) were recognized with the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series."This past March, The Bold and The Beautiful celebrated its 33rd year on the air on CBS. More about The Bold and the Beautiful, Daytime, Emmy, Awards The Bold and the Bea... Daytime Emmy Awards