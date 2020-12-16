Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment On Tuesday, December 15, the hit digital drama series "The Bay" released a new episode entitled "A Pitched Battle," which was quite moving, raw, and emotional. Digital Journal has the recap. John Aprea as former mayor Jack Madison in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment R.J. (Najee De-Tiege) and Avery (Alicia Leigh Willis) continue to nail it every week with the powerhouse "Black Live Matter" (BLM) storyline. Last week, as Avery and R.J. have a heated conversation about the need for a change in order to end police brutality and to fight racial injustice. Avery continues to be the family member that is there for R.J. during this trying time, especially after he was wrongfully arrested for peacefully protesting the week prior. Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment Equally moving are the scenes between Caleb McKinnon (Mike Manning) and Daniel (Eric Nelsen), when Daniel tackles a heartbreaking scene that deals with Matthew (Randy Wayne). Caleb is his pillar of comfort. Earlier in the episode, he recalled a happier time with Matthew, which was bittersweet. Eric Nelsen is an acting wonder, he takes his time in each scene and he allows the audience to experience the emotions of his character at the same time that Daniel does and he builds everything from within. Nelsen's acting work is like a quiet storm. When Lianna Ramos (Jade Harlow) reveals some surprising yet pertinent information to Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews), he goes to the commissioner, Lex Martin (played by Tristan Rogers), where they do some investigating of their own and come across a startling realization about the true identity of Pete's brother, Adam Kenway. Kristos Andrews and Tristan Rogers in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment To binge the sixth season of The Bay on Popstar! TV, This episode is very timely, relevant, and it really tugs at the heartstrings. The physician at Bay Hospital informs Sofia Madison (Jackie Zeman) and Riley Henderson (Brittany Underwood) about former mayor Jack Madison's health, which is deteriorating at the hospital due to COVID. Madison has been recast with John Aprea R.J. (Najee De-Tiege) and Avery (Alicia Leigh Willis) continue to nail it every week with the powerhouse "Black Live Matter" (BLM) storyline. Last week, as Digital Journal reported , the residents of Bay City cried havoc in yet another powerful episode in Season 6.Avery and R.J. have a heated conversation about the need for a change in order to end police brutality and to fight racial injustice. Avery continues to be the family member that is there for R.J. during this trying time, especially after he was wrongfully arrested for peacefully protesting the week prior.Equally moving are the scenes between Caleb McKinnon (Mike Manning) and Daniel (Eric Nelsen), when Daniel tackles a heartbreaking scene that deals with Matthew (Randy Wayne). Caleb is his pillar of comfort.Earlier in the episode, he recalled a happier time with Matthew, which was bittersweet. Eric Nelsen is an acting wonder, he takes his time in each scene and he allows the audience to experience the emotions of his character at the same time that Daniel does and he builds everything from within. Nelsen's acting work is like a quiet storm.When Lianna Ramos (Jade Harlow) reveals some surprising yet pertinent information to Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews), he goes to the commissioner, Lex Martin (played by Tristan Rogers), where they do some investigating of their own and come across a startling realization about the true identity of Pete's brother, Adam Kenway.To binge the sixth season of The Bay on Popstar! TV, click here . Encore presentations of the episode will air live at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST) and 11 p.m. EST (8 p.m. PST) and again over the weekend. More about The Bay, Digital, Drama, Series The Bay Digital Drama Series