On January 26, the third episode of "The Bay: The Beginning" entitled "Far From The Bay" aired live on Popstar! TV. It was written, directed, and executive produced by Gregori J. Martin. Digital Journal has the recap.

It is quite nostalgic since it takes viewers and fans on a trip down memory lane to the Big Apple. Protagonist Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews) finds himself in New York City (by Penn Station/Madison Square Garden) as he is battling amnesia. He does not remember that Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans) is his biological mother, so he is looking for Claire Andrews (played by Marie Wilson).

He stumbles across Liza (Ilene Kristen) in the streets of Manhattan, who reassures him that his mother is indeed her niece, Sara. With the help of a private investigator, he finds his aunt Carol (Anna Holbrook) in Queens, as well as his cousin Noah (Agim Kaba), both of which are there for him during this time of need. It was quite a revelation for Pete as he discovers the painful truth of his childhood, and the scenes between Holbrook and Andrews are gut-wrenching and memorable.

This episode features a neat cameo from a very special guest performer, the late but great Miriam Colon as Grandma Andrews. Veteran soap actress Kimberlin Brown is also featured in this episode, who plays Dr. Grace Drum, who allows Pete to see his adoptive mother, Claire, in yet another raw and emotional scene.

The Verdict

Overall, "Far From The Bay" was a moving episode with poignant performances all around by Kristos Andrews, Anna Holbrook, and Marie Wilson, who is sensational. It really tugged at the heartstrings, and it showcased early on that this series had a great deal of potential. Well done.

The latest season (sixth season) of The Bay is available for streaming on Popstar! TV