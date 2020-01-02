Special By By Markos Papadatos 51 mins ago in Entertainment The Emmy award-winning digital drama series, "The Bay," is back with exciting new episodes from its fifth season, which are dramatic, mystical, and entertaining. In Season 5, there will be a lot of conflicts and storylines resolved from the previous season as the search to find missing Bay matriarch Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans) kicks off, thanks to Commissioner Lex Martin (Tristan Rogers). The audience will be in for a bumpy ride, especially since Steve Jensen (Matthew Ashford) is involved in her kidnapping, and that can only mean trouble. Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews) has to deal with some complex situations in his personal life in this season, and he nails those emotionally-challenging scenes. Lianna Ramos (Jade Harlow) is slowly starting to get her life back together after her mom passed away tragically, and after she accidentally shot her fiancé with the help of psychiatrist Dr. Angela Foster (Vivica A. Fox) and her grandfather, Nardo (A Martinez). We see Evan Blackwell's (Brandon Beemer) relationship blooming with Tamara Garrett (Celeste Fianna), as well as his brother Damian Blackwell's (Erik Fellows) relationship with Avery Garrett (Alicia Leigh Willis). Wanda De Jesus, who makes her debut in this season, is a revelation as clairvoyant Milagros Castro, who gives Sara some interesting tidbits about her pendant that was given to her by Steve Jensen. The Verdict Overall, the new episodes of the fifth season of The Bay sustain the audience's attention the entire time, and they will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. The episodes were well-written (compliments to Gregori J. Martin and Wendy Riche), the acting performances are riveting, and the direction is solid. The six new episodes of Season 5 earn two giant thumbs up. For more information on The Bay, check out its Digital Journal dubbed The Bay as the "best digital drama series of 2019," and rightfully so.In Season 5, there will be a lot of conflicts and storylines resolved from the previous season as the search to find missing Bay matriarch Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans) kicks off, thanks to Commissioner Lex Martin (Tristan Rogers). The audience will be in for a bumpy ride, especially since Steve Jensen (Matthew Ashford) is involved in her kidnapping, and that can only mean trouble.Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews) has to deal with some complex situations in his personal life in this season, and he nails those emotionally-challenging scenes. Lianna Ramos (Jade Harlow) is slowly starting to get her life back together after her mom passed away tragically, and after she accidentally shot her fiancé with the help of psychiatrist Dr. Angela Foster (Vivica A. Fox) and her grandfather, Nardo (A Martinez).We see Evan Blackwell's (Brandon Beemer) relationship blooming with Tamara Garrett (Celeste Fianna), as well as his brother Damian Blackwell's (Erik Fellows) relationship with Avery Garrett (Alicia Leigh Willis).Wanda De Jesus, who makes her debut in this season, is a revelation as clairvoyant Milagros Castro, who gives Sara some interesting tidbits about her pendant that was given to her by Steve Jensen.Overall, the new episodes of the fifth season of The Bay sustain the audience's attention the entire time, and they will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. The episodes were well-written (compliments to Gregori J. Martin and Wendy Riche), the acting performances are riveting, and the direction is solid. The six new episodes of Season 5 earn two giant thumbs up.For more information on The Bay, check out its official website More about The Bay, Digital, Drama, Series, Emmy The Bay Digital Drama Series Emmy Kristos Andrews Gregori J Martin