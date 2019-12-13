Each season, the writing and directing get better (compliments to showrunner Gregori J. Martin and executive story editor Wendy Riche) and the storylines get more compelling and interesting. It is a digital series that truly keeps its viewers at the edge of their seats. It was worthy of every award and accolade it was ever nominated for or won. One can never get enough of The Bay
.
Emmy award-winning actor Kristos Andrews of 'The Bay'
E-Studios Photography
The amazing cast of actors (Mary Beth Evans
, Ronn Moss, Kristos Andrews, Brandon Beemer, Jade Harlow
, Erik Fellows, Alicia Leigh Willis, Matthew Ashford, Celeste Fianna, Eric Nelsen, Jacklyn Zeman, and Tristan Rogers, among many others) is very talented and versatile.
The Bay
Brandon Beemer (Evan Blackwell) and Celeste Fianna (Tamara Garrett) in "The Bay"
LANY Entertainment
is becoming an international phenomenon, and it is available in Australia
on 10 Play.
The show just announced its highly-anticipated spinoff series, yA
, and it just revealed its cast members
.
