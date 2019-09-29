Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a Russian spy trying to regain control; a world in which a historical band never existed; a documentary about another famous performer; reboots of a couple of classic franchises; and the latest chapter in a search for power. A Bucket of Blood (DVD) Olive Signature This has been a popular title over the years, but director Roger Corman’s picture is the gruesome original that includes very little blood but a lot of destructive ambition. The desire to fit in and be admired is overpowering for Walter, and he’d do anything to gain the acceptance of the beatniks that surround and belittle him day-in and day-out. In particular, he wants to impress Joan, who is otherwise kind but takes little notice of him. Miller captures Walter’s insecurity to a tee, as well as his quickly inflated ego when his work gains recognition. Similar to House of Wax, the truth behind the realism of his works of art cannot stay a secret for long, which leads to the stereotypical ending for these types of narratives. There are no special features. (Olive Signature) A Score to Settle (Blu-ray & DVD) RLJ Entertainment This would be a fairly typical post-prison revenge story if it wasn’t for Frankie’s attempt to make up for lost time with his son. When he’s diagnosed with a fatal condition, he takes it as a free pass to live his final days to the fullest and tie up the loose ends that put him away for so long. His son has a bit of a hard time accepting his dad’s extended hand since his absence made life more difficult, but he’s willing to try. Unfortunately, Frankie’s obsession with getting even gets in the way of their happy reunion, resulting in gunfights, fistfights and betrayal. Cage relishes this duality of a father and vengeful killer, which also suits his usually frenetic energy, while Special features include: “Story & Character”; “On set”; and “Sins of the Father.” (RLJ Entertainment) Anna (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This movie does what Special features include: “Dressing a Doll: Costumes of Anna”; “Anatomy of a Scene: Restaurant Fight”; “Unnesting a Russian Doll: Making Anna”; and “Constructing the Car Chase.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Billions: Season Four (DVD) Paramount Home Media Distribution Ambition and betrayal have always been at the heart of this series, but those things come with a heavy price this season as their relationships are put to the test. Chuck and Wendy are once again on the same track, but it doesn’t take long for him to derail their marriage by overtly going against her wishes and exposing her to unwanted attention. In the meantime, Axe is relentless in his pursuit to destroy Taylor ( Special features include: “Pick a Side”; “Inside Fight Night”; “Script to Screen”; and “Billions’ References.” (Paramount Home Media Distribution) Black String (DVD) Grindstone Entertainment This is a movie in which viewers are kept uncertain of the validity of Jonathan’s claims for most of the picture. His one-night stand is incredible, but the rash he wakes up with isn’t any normal STD — especially since it’s just below his ribcage. But it’s gross, itchy and scaly, and doctors don’t seem to know how to treat it. The woman disappears, but a witch tells him he has to cut out the origin of the infection to be rid of it. In the meantime, horrible things keep happening to those around him, but he’s sure he’s not the culprit… or is he? This feels like a movie Elijah Wood might have done a few years earlier, but Muniz brings the same kind of weird, nervous energy to the character as he frantically searches for the truth and tries to maintain his sanity. Special features include: commentary by director/cowriter Brian Hanson and producer Charles Bunce; deleted scenes; deleted scenes; and making-of featurette. (Grindstone Entertainment) Child’s Play (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Elevation Pictures This is a reboot of the horror classic, replacing the Good Guy doll with Buddi and Charles Lee Ray’s evil spirit with an AI gone bad… though it’s hard to decipher where he got the name “Chucky.” In any case, this movie takes up the classic dilemma in which an artificial intelligence without constraints could determine that harming (or killing) humans is the best solution to a problem. Chucky starts off small in protecting his new best friend, but it’s not long before there’s a string of gruesome murders — including dismemberment and a grisly gift — that can all be connected back to Andy. The ending is way over the top and more reminiscent of later films in the franchise, but it’s a decent reimagining of the iconic horror picture. Special features include: “Meet the Cast”; “Interactive Buddi”; “Bringing Chucky to Life”; “Buddi Sing-a-Long”; and “Lee Hardcastle Claymation.” (Elevation Pictures) Fear No Evil (Blu-ray) Scream Factory Much like Jesus was born to unsuspecting human parents, Lucifer arrives in the form of a seemingly innocent baby who wreaks havoc in the church on the day of his baptism. But it appears no amount of holy water could take the devil out of the child and only his father can see there’s something evil about the boy, while his mother dotes on him and bends to his wishes. Having technically reached adulthood, Lucifer’s powers come into full bloom and he decides it’s time to take his place as ruler. As he no longer feels the need to hide his abilities, everyone he knows is in danger. The film opens and closes with the ultimate confrontation, and includes some great special effects and make-up, but the tale of the evil boy is a little lacking. Special features include: commentary by writer/director Frank LaLoggia and cinematographer Frederic Goodich; interview with actor Stefan Arngrim; interview with special effects artist John Eggett; still gallery; TV spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) The First King (Blu-ray & DVD) Well Go USA At first glance, one wouldn’t think Romulus and Remus would be leaders of anything. They are strong and determined, but they have no clan or status. However, they are excellent fighters and that alone can generate a following. When the brothers instigate an escape, the men who are also freed are at first indebted but eventually bend the knee to their new leader who they follow into fire. The brothers have different approaches to life though as Romulus respects the gods and Remus thinks he is a god, which creates significant conflict between them. But a near-fatal injury to his sibling lets Remus rise to power unchecked — it’s impossible to know if things may have turned out differently if they weren’t more-or-less separated for so long. This is a brutal tale that does well to capture the ferocity of the elements and nature before civilization, as well as the brutality of men. Special features include: making-of featurette. (Well Go USA) John Carpenter’s Vampires [Collector’s Edition] (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is undoubtedly a vampire story, but director Special features include: commentary by composer/director John Carpenter; making-of featurette; “Time to Kill Some Vampires,” interview with composer/director John Carpenter, producer Sandy King Carpenter and cinematographer Garry B. Kibbe; “Jack the Slayer,” interview with actor James Woods; “The First Vampire,” interview with actor Thomas Ian Griffith; “Raising the Stakes,” interview with special effects artist Greg Nicotero; “Padre,” interview with actor Tim Guinee; isolated score; still gallery; TV spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Madam Secretary: Season Five (DVD) Paramount Home Media Distribution This has been a relatively solid series, but it seems like this season the showrunners had some trouble keeping things fresh before the show’s entire focus shifts next season. The season opens with a bang that has repercussions to manage for a little longer and opens the door for a new dynamic between Elizabeth and Henry. However, although the crises change, the approach is repeated more than once throughout the 20-episode season: something terrible happens, an aggressive counter is devised, Elizabeth buys time to negotiate and in some manner or another the US generally wins. Watching Elizabeth try to balance a potential presidential run with her current duties is interesting, but after a while audiences just want to fast-forward to get to the good stuff. Special features include: deleted scenes. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) Pavarotti (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Even those who are not avid opera enthusiasts know the name Pavarotti as he became a global sensation — mostly due to his voice, but also to some degree because of his late diva-esque demands. Director Special features include: “Friends of Pavarotti”; “The Entertainer”; and “Ron Howard on Pavarotti.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Shaft (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment This movie is funnier than any of the Shaft movies that came before it, but it hasn’t forgotten its roots. However, pairing complete opposites and including Special features include: deleted scenes; “Can Ya Dig It? The Making of Shaft”; “A Complicated Man: The Shaft Legacy”; and gag reel. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Stephen King's The Stand (Blu-ray) Paramount Home Media Distribution This film is based on Special features include: commentary; and making-of featurette. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) Yesterday (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment It’s hard to imagine a world in which certain influences — good or bad — never existed. The Beatles had such an impact on not just pop culture and the music industry, but people in general… a world without their music would just be less. Therefore, as much as Jack is benefitting from reproducing their catalogue — or bastardizing it in the case of “Hey Dude” — it’s also a solid for everyone who didn’t realize they were always fans. Special features include: commentary by director Danny Boyle and writer/producer Richard Curtis; alternate opening and ending; deleted scenes; “Live at Abbey Road Studios”; “Ed Sheeran: From Stadium to Screen”; “Agent of Comedy: Kate McKinnon”; “A Talented Duo”; “Playing for Real”; “Soul Mates”; “A Conversation with Richard & Ed”; and gag reel. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) (DVD)Influenced by the artists that circle his orbit at The Yellow Door Café, busboy Walter Paisley (Dick Miller) ventures into the world of sculpting where he can nurture the Rodin that lives inside of him. The downside is that his subjects are dead — by his hand. 