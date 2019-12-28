Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment On December 27, the Abbott family put their fans and viewers in the holiday spirit on the hit CBS soap opera "The Young and The Restless." Actress Eileen Davidson from 'The Young and The Restless' Monty Brinton, CBS Jack Abbott (played by Peter Bergman Robert Voets Traci Abbott (portrayed by The Verdict Overall, the Abbott family was able to put on a pleasant holiday celebration on The Young and The Restless that was well-received by all. Hopefully, there will be more incredible storylines in the New Year 2020, as we enter a new decade. Eileen Davidson returns as Ashley Abbott in this episode, and they also have their mother Dina Abbott Mergeron (Marla Adams) over at the Abbott household, who has been battling dementia. Ashley hands Dina a present that she got for her in Paris. Dina is overwhelmed with the Abbott family's kindness and Traci remarked that "it wouldn't be Christmas without her."Jack Abbott (played by Peter Bergman , who celebrated his 30th anniversary on the hit CBS daytime drama) reads Twas the Night Before Christmas for his family. Dina compliments him for his reading and Jack responds that he enjoys reading it every year.Traci Abbott (portrayed by Beth Maitland ) serenades the family to a controlled and enthralling rendition of "O Come All Ye Faithful," which was simply glorious. Maitland begins the Christmas carol a cappella and the rest of the family joins in towards the end and sings along with her. This was quite a special treat since Dina was moved beyond words. The unity and love in the Abbott family is infectious. This episode ends with the show wishing their viewers "Merry Christmas from The Young and The Restless."Overall, the Abbott family was able to put on a pleasant holiday celebration on The Young and The Restless that was well-received by all. Hopefully, there will be more incredible storylines in the New Year 2020, as we enter a new decade. More about Beth Maitland, Peter Bergman, The young and the restless, CBS, Soap opera Beth Maitland Peter Bergman The young and the re... CBS Soap opera y R