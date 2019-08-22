Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On August 22, the sixth episode of the "Days of Our Lives" digital series "Chad & Abby in Paris" was released and tensions arise between the super-couple Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abby (Kate Mansi). While at work at DiMera Enterprises, Juliet (Rachele Schank) complicates things for Chad. She tells him that their business deal didn't go through, so as a result, they would have to take a business trip to London. As a result, he would have to cancel his dinner plans with Abby once again. Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC When Chad calls Abby to tell her the news that he has to fly to London due to a "hiccup" in the business deal, he learns that Austin is still in town, and is dining with his wife. This makes him feel awkward and uncomfortable. "I thought he was getting lost," Chad told Abby, and she immediately changes the subject and suggests that he calls the kids to say "good night" to them. He informs her that the business deal will be done tomorrow. Abby recalls that when they first moved to Paris they were so focused on their relationship, and lately, since he is preoccupied with work, she feels that she and Chad have been drifting apart. Just when Abby is about to cancel the babysitter, Austin takes the phone away from her and invites her to have dinner with him while her husband is away, and that puts a smile on her face. Austin Peck Greg Hernandez Juliet tries to be understanding for Chad in this difficult situation. To make matters worse, Juliet books a hotel room for Chad and her for their London trip, and she requests a king-sized bed. The Verdict Overall, episode six of "Chad and Abby was quite tense for Chad and Abby, and one can only imagine what will happen in the next week's episode in the digital series (episode seven), especially when Chad realizes that they will be sharing one hotel room with a king-sized bed. Nevertheless, episode six was engaging and well-acted by all four actors (Billy Flynn, Kate Mansi, Austin Reed, and Rachele Schank), and most importantly, filled with suspense. Read More: Digital Journal reviewed episode five of the " Abby gets "lost in Paris" as she takes her former flame Austin Reed (played by Austin Peck) to a museum, and then they wind up having a lunch meal together and some wine at a French restaurant. Abby reveals that they walked four miles to get there, and it will be another four for them to walk back. "I am so glad we found this place," she admitted, and Austin concurred with a smile.While at work at DiMera Enterprises, Juliet (Rachele Schank) complicates things for Chad. She tells him that their business deal didn't go through, so as a result, they would have to take a business trip to London. As a result, he would have to cancel his dinner plans with Abby once again.When Chad calls Abby to tell her the news that he has to fly to London due to a "hiccup" in the business deal, he learns that Austin is still in town, and is dining with his wife. This makes him feel awkward and uncomfortable. "I thought he was getting lost," Chad told Abby, and she immediately changes the subject and suggests that he calls the kids to say "good night" to them. He informs her that the business deal will be done tomorrow.Abby recalls that when they first moved to Paris they were so focused on their relationship, and lately, since he is preoccupied with work, she feels that she and Chad have been drifting apart. Just when Abby is about to cancel the babysitter, Austin takes the phone away from her and invites her to have dinner with him while her husband is away, and that puts a smile on her face.Juliet tries to be understanding for Chad in this difficult situation. To make matters worse, Juliet books a hotel room for Chad and her for their London trip, and she requests a king-sized bed.Overall, episode six of "Chad and Abby was quite tense for Chad and Abby, and one can only imagine what will happen in the next week's episode in the digital series (episode seven), especially when Chad realizes that they will be sharing one hotel room with a king-sized bed.Nevertheless, episode six was engaging and well-acted by all four actors (Billy Flynn, Kate Mansi, Austin Reed, and Rachele Schank), and most importantly, filled with suspense.: Digital Journal reviewed episode five of the " Chad and Abby in Paris " last week. More about Chad & Abby, days of our lives, Series, Billy Flynn, Kate Mansi Chad amp Abby days of our lives Series Billy Flynn Kate Mansi Digital