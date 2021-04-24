Email
Review: Taylor Byron Barr charms in 'Pussie Control 2' short comedy film

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor and model Taylor Byron Barr charms in the short comedy film "Pussie Control 2: Night at the Drive-in." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Pussie Control 2: Night at the Drive-in was written and directed by Bryan Bostic. In this short, Barr plays the smooth playboy Ryan, who tries his luck out with Tiana (played by Rajane Devlugt) again at the drive-In movies. While Ryan thinks he is home free, Davion (Myron L. Mayberry) spoils his plans.
The indie short is witty, clever, and entertaining. The character Davion has a retro and nostalgic vibe where viewers can slightly recall a live-action version of Garfield, and that is meant as a compliment.
Pussie Control 2: Night at the Drive-in will certainly provide an escape that will help viewers forget their worries and troubles for a few minutes. It garners two thumbs up. Well done all around.
Taylor Byron Barr revealed that they are working on a feature film right now, which will encompass the entire Pussie Control story, so that should be something that fans can look forward to in the future.
For more information on actor and model Taylor Byron Barr, visit his IMDb page, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Taylor Byron Barr back in February of 2021.
