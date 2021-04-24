Pussie Control 2: Night at the Drive-in
was written and directed by Bryan Bostic. In this short, Barr plays the smooth playboy Ryan, who tries his luck out with Tiana (played by Rajane Devlugt) again at the drive-In movies. While Ryan thinks he is home free, Davion (Myron L. Mayberry) spoils his plans.
The indie short is witty, clever, and entertaining. The character Davion has a retro and nostalgic vibe where viewers can slightly recall a live-action version of Garfield
, and that is meant as a compliment.
will certainly provide an escape that will help viewers forget their worries and troubles for a few minutes. It garners two thumbs up. Well done all around.
Taylor Byron Barr revealed that they are working on a feature film right now, which will encompass the entire Pussie Control
story, so that should be something that fans can look forward to in the future.
