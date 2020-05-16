Email
Review: 'Tainted Dreams' is great to watch if you're stuck at home

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
"Tainted Dreams" is a great digital drama series to watch on Amazon Prime if you are stuck at home amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Most impressive about this show is that it's a drama within a drama. It follows the cast and crew of the fictitious sudser, Painted Dreams. What makes it even more compelling is that it is loosely based on the showrunner, Sonia Blangiardo's own experiences as a producer and director in the daytime TV world.
It features an all-star cast of actors such as Alicia Minshew, Michael Lowry, Walt Willey, Kelley Menighan Hensley, Terri Ivens, Austin Peck, Grant Aleksander, Natalia Livingston, Ilene Kristen, Jessie Godderz (also known as Mr. Pec-Tacular), Bobbie Eakes, James DePaiva, Anthony J. Wilkinson, and Colleen Zenk, among others. They all bring something unique to the table.
The Verdict
With Tainted Dreams, there is something in it for everybody. The storylines are engaging and the characters are interesting. It excels in being witty, sexy, and dramatic at the same time. It is certainly worthy of the seven Daytime Emmy nominations that it received. This digital drama series garners two thumbs up. Well done.
To learn more about Tainted Dreams, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
Tainted Dreams is available for streaming on Amazon Prime by clicking here.
