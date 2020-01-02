Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a true marriage from hell; the last chapter in an epic saga; an unintentional theft; an historical account of a family torn apart by war; a turtle adventure; a tale of unwavering loyalty. American Dreamer (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This commentary and reflection of contemporary America is frighteningly cynical, while remaining horrifyingly realistic. The narrative is fairly straightforward, but it’s their lack of common sense rather than maliciousness that causes the greatest tragedies throughout the picture. Audiences are only given glimpses of the driver’s life before now, making it hard to determine how much of his situation was caused by external factors and how much was triggered by his choices. The domino effect is in full force in this picture, though it becomes rather senseless fairly quickly. Gaffigan and Jones are excellent as both are meant to be products of their environment, and even though they began in different places they’ve ended up on very similar paths. Special features include: making-of featurette. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Big Trouble in Little China [Collector’s Edition] (Blu-ray) Scream Factory Russell’s Jack Burton is the classic “man’s man”: he’s a truck driver, womanizer, hard drinker and tough guy (mostly). So when his friend needs help rescuing his fiancé, he rolls up his sleeves and waits for his potential love interest to also be kidnapped before stepping up to the plate. Though standing between them and their ladies is a trio of large superhuman men who can control the weather. This is a fan favourite picture filled with memorable lines, unforgettable characters and great action scenes that range from an all-out street fight to high-speed wheelchairs in reverse. Meanwhile, Lo Pan is a bizarre villain that makes an impression with his strange voice and creepy long fingers. Special features include: commentary with producer Larry Franco; commentary with special effects artist Steve Johnson, moderated by filmmaker Anthony C. Ferrante; commentary with director John Carpenter and actor Kurt Russell; deleted and extended scenes; extended ending; multiple interviews with the cast and crew; isolated score; music video; electronic press kit; photo galleries; TV spots; and theatrical trailers. (Scream Factory) Candy (Blu-ray) Shout Factory Although Ledger had a number of starring roles before this, Dan required a much deeper exploration of himself. Acting as the narrator, his voice is infused with love and regret as he recounts his tragic relationship with Candy. The story follows them from their days of innocence when he was a casual user and she was sober to the inevitable rock bottom that smashes them both in the face. He was her door into this dark world, but they each made their choices until they were slaves to their addictions, doing anything for the next fix. The film is a raw portrayal of co-dependence and addiction, though it keeps much of the more lascivious details off-camera. Both Ledger and Cornish are excellent as they deliver authentic performances that draw in audiences and allow them to empathize with their characters. Special features include: commentary by director Neil Armfield and writer Luke Davies; “Candy – The Path to Wild Abandon”; “Writing On The Wall – Candy’s Poem In Motion”; and theatrical trailer. (Shout Factory) City on a Hill: Season One (DVD) Paramount Home Entertainment The story of dirty cops is pretty common in fiction, but this TV series looks at it from a slightly different perspective. Pairing a corrupt FBI agent with an at least initially well-meaning A.D.A. creates obvious tension. The former tries to school the new kid on the block on how things really work, while the latter hopes learning how the system is broken will help him fix it. Unfortunately, you can’t dip your toe into a swamp without getting wet as the young attorney quickly learns and for which he must face the consequences. In the meantime, there’s also side stories about Ward and his wife being black successful attorneys in a white, male-dominated corporate structure. There are some shocking moments and many spoiled plans, all of which will lead to an interesting second season. Special features include: “Inside Episodes”; “Kyra Sedgwick Directs City on a Hill”; and “Capturing Boston.” (Paramount Home Entertainment) The Fare (Blu-ray) Epic Pictures This is a science fiction romance that takes on a bit of a horror tone by the end. Harris and Penny have been going on the same ride for what seems like an eternity before it abruptly ends with her disappearance and he restarts the journey alone again. Audiences will likely have several theories about the causes of their time loop, but it’d take some out-of-the-box thinking to actually determine the reason. In the meantime, as each other’s only company, they grow closer and fall in love. Their budding relationship is portrayed via a montage of getting to know each other better until the truth is finally revealed. The ending feels like a departure for the film that fits, but doesn’t necessarily make as much sense as other sci-fi theories might have. Special features include: commentary by director D.C. Hamilton; commentary by star/writer Brinna Kelly; alternate, deleted and extended scenes; making-of featurette; and gag reel. (Epic Pictures) Freaks (Blu-ray & DVD) Well Go USA This movie makes an impeccably seamless transition from a horror/thriller to an action sci-fi that’ll have viewers enthralled from start to finish. Since her father ( Special features include: commentary by directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein; behind-the-scenes featurette; and trailers. (Well Go USA) Funan (Blu-ray & DVD) GKids & Shout Factory This is a horrific picture of war that is not diluted simply because it’s animated. The once-missing son is the film’s director and the events depicted are based on his mother’s real-life experiences. But even though the story unfolds in Cambodia less than 50 years ago, the war’s camps look like many that came before it. The prisoners are treated like they’re less than human, worked to death for little food. Audiences are privy to goings-on of the separated family, but one can only imagine the turmoil they felt not knowing each other’s fates for so long. The film is a powerful representation of not just Chou’s untold story, but also those she knew who did not survive to tell their own. Special features include: interview with director Denis Do; storyboards; art gallery; and trailers. (GKids and Shout Factory) Game of Thrones: The Complete Eighth Season (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) HBO Home Entertainment This season will go down in history as the most anticipated disappointment in TV history for many. Cramming the closing chapters into only six episodes allowed the showrunners to spend a significant portion of their budget on a full-episode battle, but the story progress suffered in return. Nonetheless, for the first time all the key players were in the same place at the same time to discuss alliances and strategy against their common enemy, the White Walkers. Yet, outside of facing off against the Night King, the most memorable and triumphant storyline involves Brienne of Tarth ( Special features include: 10 commentaries by cast and crew; deleted and extended scenes; “Game of Thrones: Reunion Special”; “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch”; “When Winter Falls”; “Duty is the Death of Love”; and “Histories and Lore.” (HBO Home Entertainment) The Goldfinch (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Making an interesting movie about a stolen painting that remains hidden for most the film is not an easy task. Therefore, it requires interesting characters who can keep the audience’s attention and an unbelievable story. The picture tries to keep audiences in suspense by not revealing exactly how Theo gained possession of the artifact, while demonstrating the event affected the course of his entire life. Following Theo from his early teenage years to adulthood encapsulates a pretty full view of his life, but it’s one that isn’t entirely necessary. The movie is way too long, and could’ve been shortened and improved by cutting the Barbours out of the narrative entirely. Special features include: deleted scenes with commentary by director John Crowley; “The Goldfinch Unbound”; and “The Real Goldfinch.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Liyana (Blu-ray) Passion River This is a heavy subject matter as it balances the real-life experiences of the orphans with the fictional story they compose. Liyana’s story is influenced by their personal histories, which include abandonment, sickness, kidnapping and violence. Throughout the picture, they talk about their tragic experiences, which are then transferred to Liyana and, in some cases, overcome by her. Consequently, Liyana becomes an orphan, faces brutal robbers, and goes on a dangerous journey alone where she’s at the mercy of the elements and nature’s predators. While some of the children’s brainstorming and crafts are depicted, her tale is brought to life via narrated animated sequences. It’s a powerful, genre-defying film filled with hope for their futures. There are no special features. (Passion River) Low Tide (DVD) Lionsgate Home Entertainment The movie begins as a typical townies vs. vacationers narrative as the kids resent the rich teens who invade their home and hangouts for the summer, and disappear again when the weather cools and they’ve had their fill. Therefore, they take their own retribution by robbing the summer houses and mocking the tourists. However, the brothers find the mother-load when doing a solo job and decide to hide their booty from the rest of the group. What follows is some bad judgement, blackmail and a violent confrontation. The young actors all seem very authentic in their varied roles, appearing to have strained friendships based on fear and a lack of choice. Special features include: “A Sense of Place: Chasing Low Tide.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Ready or Not (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Fox Home Entertainment The story’s dark elements consume it from every perspective, but there’s an unexpected humour woven throughout the narrative that’s both genuine and funny. From Alex’s aunt constantly giving Grace the dirtiest looks to his coke-addled cousin ( Special features include: commentary by Radio Silence and Samara Weaving; making-of featurette; and gag reel. (Fox Home Entertainment) Semper Fi (Blu-ray) Lionsgate Home Entertainment In spite of the film’s title, this movie isn’t really about the corp. Instead, it’s about loyalty and friendship between men who’ve been friends longer than they can remember. Cal is the group’s leader in and out of the field as everyone follows him, no matter the possible consequences. Even though they’re reservists, they still get deployed and must carry out dangerous missions on foreign soil. Therefore, when Cal proposes his plan to save his brother, the group is sure they have the skills to pull it off. Unfortunately, it’s not a plot in which everyone rides into the sunset together, though it’s difficult to find flaws in the design. The testosterone typically in these films is somewhat toned down, creating a picture that doesn’t really commit to any singular emotion. Special features include: commentary with writer/director Henry-Alex Rubin; deleted scenes; making-of featurette; and “A Battle of Honor: Where Devotion Lies.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Turtle Odyssey (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray) Shout Factory Narrated by Special features include: interview with Dr. Ian Bell, Senior Conservation Officer. Narrated by Russell Crowe , the nature documentary squeezes Bunji's 25-year life cycle into a 49-minute picture. Yet, audiences will still learn the basics about turtles, see them come face-to-face with several of their enemies and outlive many of their siblings. The narration is humorous and informative as Crowe describes Bunji's activities from narrowly avoiding being eaten while still an infant to hanging out around the ocean's floor to returning to her birthplace to find a mate and bury a clutch of her own. It's all a bit truncated, recording only the most eventful moments in a long life of swimming and surviving, but it still communicates the amazing lifecycle of an Australian Sea Turtle.Special features include: interview with Dr. Ian Bell, Senior Conservation Officer. (Shout Factory)