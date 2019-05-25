Special By By Sarah Gopaul 34 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include the second chapter in a story that gets more mysterious; archival footage from a historical event; the conclusion to a trilogy about an unlikely friendship; an amusing rom-com; and an exceptional story of survival. 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 (DVD) Paramount Home Media Distribution By the end of the season, this high school unquestionably becomes the worst thanks to its entitled, cruel students and uncaring faculty. As each student takes the stand in an attempt to demonstrate how the administration turned a blind eye to bullying and physical assaults, Liberty’s lawyer turns each of their testimonies around to lay blame on the students for not being more explicit in their reports or just being mean to each other. In the meantime, Clay and several of the other kids on the tapes try to find supporting evidence that will deliver justice to Hannah by proving Bryce (Justin Prentice) is a serial rapist alongside some of his other teammates. Throughout the trial, more is revealed about Hannah, while her “ghost” pushes Clay to find the whole truth. Like the first, this season is another difficult one to watch as rape and suicide survivors deal with PTSD, addiction and another brutal rape closes the chapter. There are no special features. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) A Dark Place (Blu-ray) Shout Factory One of the things that makes this tale different from other similar ones is Donny is on the spectrum, appearing to have Asperger Syndrome. As a result, his obsession with solving the case causes him to break the law and put himself in danger as the consequences of his actions do not permeate his need for the truth. Regardless of how many times he’s warned off the investigation, he cannot stop. Most of the town seems used to Donny’s questions and demeanour, but those who are worried about him also give him dangerous leads to follow. Scott is convincing in the role, though the cover-up and the narrative’s commitment to it can be somewhat irksome. Special features include: featurette; and trailer. (Shout Factory) Apollo 11 (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Elevation Pictures There have been a number of fictional movies made, depicting the momentous occasion on which man first stepped on the moon; however, the behind-the-scenes footage pieced together in this documentary provide a perspective the public has never seen. In the hours leading up to the launch, the tension is palpable; from the control room where dozens of massive computers are prepared for launch to the dressing area where the weight of the mission sits heavy on the three astronauts’ shoulders and expressions. Meanwhile, this is contrasted with the carefree tailgaters barbecuing and playing during the lead-up. None of the footage is necessarily unexpected, but it does drive home the significance of that day, and the emotions inside and outside the rocket. Special features include: “Discovering the 65mm.” (Elevation Pictures) Arctic (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Elevation Pictures Since the man is primarily on his own, there’s very little dialogue in the picture. However, the emphasis is on survival and the treacherous journey on which he embarks. He’s obviously trained in survival techniques; however, there’s little indication of exactly how long he’s been stranded there, what his background is and who else may have been in the plane. Deciding to travel north to potential help is a matter of necessity, though how much longer he would’ve waited where he was is uncertain since it was relatively safe and secure. This is a tale of courage and endurance in which audiences connect with the main character and his hardships in spite of knowing very little about him. Special features include: deleted scenes; “The Story Behind Arctic”; and Mads Mikkelsen featurette. (Elevation Pictures) Big Brother (Blu-ray) Well Go USA This is essentially a more comedic version of There are no special features. (Well Go USA) Black Hawk Down (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment This film is based on a real-life event, recounted first in newsprint and then in a book by Mark Bowden. Some of the characters are based on a singular person, while others are an amalgamation of several men. Interestingly, a large percentage of the cast are UK actors, though everyone does their best to do right by the survivors and the fallen. The mission is almost an immediate disaster as they’re quickly outnumbered and divided with many men getting killed or too injured to fight. The length of the film — more than two hours for either version — feels necessary to accommodate as much of the story as possible in as realistic a manner as permitted. However, it’s often difficult to follow and a lot to take in, particularly as the high-def images enhance the grisly injuries. Special features include: theatrical and extended versions of film; commentary by director/producer Ridley Scott & producer Jerry Bruckheimer; commentary by author Mark Bowden & screenwriter Ken Nolan; commentary by Task Force Ranger Veterans; deleted & alternate scenes with optional commentary; making-of featurette; The History Channel® presents: “The True Story of Black Hawk Down”; PBS presents: “Frontline: Ambush in Mogadishu”; “Designing Mogadishu”; production design archive; storyboards with optional commentary; Ridleygrams with optional commentary; “Target Building Insertion: Multi-Angle Sequence” with optional commentary; Q&A Forums: BAFTA Motion Picture Editor’s Guild & American Cinematheque; Jerry Bruckheimer’s BHD photo album; title design explorations with optional commentary; “Gortoz A Ran – J’Attends” music video performed by Denez Prigent & Lisa Gerrard; photo galleries; theatrical poster concepts; TV spots; and trailer. (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Earthquake [Collector’s Edition] (Blu-ray) Shout Select This was originally a motion picture event in 1978, which basically means it’s much longer than necessary — though the ability to watch it in “Sensurround” at the cinemas may have served as a bit of a distraction and earned the picture an Academy Award for best sound. Without going into too much detail about the strength of the earthquake, the movie preys on people’s fears that “the big one” could wipe out all of Los Angeles. Consequently, slowly but surely that is what happens as the unsafe skyscrapers crumble with each tremor. However, stars like Special features include: audio interviews with Charlton Heston, Lorne Greene and Richard Roundtree; “Sounds of Disaster”; “Scoring Disaster”; “Painting Disaster”; isolated and additional TV scenes; and still galleries. (Shout Select) How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment One of the best things about trilogies is they inevitably provide an ending that hopefully ties up any loose ends and satisfies audiences. That’s not to say it’s always a happy conclusion or the one viewers hoped for, but it does have a sense of finality. Hiccup and Astrid (America Ferrera) are taking things slowly, much to her father’s chagrin. There’s very little of the mushy stuff in which most teens engage; instead, they share a fairly mature understanding and respect for each other. Toothless’ love story is far more engaging — not to mention they couldn’t be more adorable together. Grimmel and the poaching narrative are a bit dark for an animation still primarily aimed at kids. Grimmel’s weaponized dragons are especially frightening as they’re like nothing seen before and prove to be dangerous opponents. This is a fitting end to an exceptional and touching film franchise, balancing tears with joy as the best goodbyes are known to do. Special features include: commentary with writer/director Dean DeBlois, producer Bradford Lewis and head of character animation Simon Otto; alternate opening with intro by writer/director Dean DeBlois; deleted scenes with intros by writer/director Dean DeBlois; DreamWorks shorts: “Bilby” and “Bird Karma”; “How to Voice Your Viking”; “Creating an Epic Dragon Tale”; “How I Learned from Dragons”; “Brave Wilderness Presents: Nature + Dragons = Awesome”; “The Dragon Sheep Chronicles”; “A Deck of Dragons”; “Growing Up with Dragons”; “The Evolving Character Design of Dragons”; “Drawing Dragons”; “Epic Villain”; “Astrid’s Whole Dragon Trilogy in 60 Seconds”; and “Welcome to New Berk.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Isn’t It Romantic (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Not everyone enjoys stories about well-coiffed people falling in love, drifting apart then coming back together for an epic on-screen kiss. But setting aside the blame for unrealistic romantic expectations, these pictures can serve as moving escapism that doesn’t disappoint when it follows the formula. Cue this film, which decides to have fun with the formula by pointing out some of its more ridiculous elements. From the unlikely pairing because they really have nothing in common to the steamy foreplay that skips to the morning after to the unexpected song-and-dance numbers, Natalie’s experience highlights everything that is wrong yet so enjoyable about romantic comedies. The result is a parody that is also a rom-com in the best possible ways. Special features include: deleted scenes; and “I Wanna Dance!” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) The Seduction (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is one of those movies that begins on the premise that stalking and obsession are harmless and akin to flattery. Yet, it’s obvious from the extremes Derek has gone to to gain access to Jamie that his passion could become dangerous at any second. Her lover is rightfully concerned, but beyond beating the guy up when he comes across him, there isn’t much else he can do either. The real failure is the cop’s rejection of their pleas and the lack of anti-stalker legislation that would compel him to interfere. While this is meant to be a heroic tale in which Jamie saves herself, in a contemporary context it points more to the system’s failure to take threats against women seriously. Special features include: commentary by producer Irwin Yablans, Bruce Cohn Curtis and writer/director David Schmoeller; “Beauty and Strength”; “The Seducer”; “Flashbacks”; “Remembering The Seduction”; “Remembering the Locations and Production”; “Remembering The Seduction and The Law”; still gallery; TV spot; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) The Upside (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Elevation Pictures & Universal Pictures Home Entertainment This is a remake of the 2011 French film, Special features include: deleted scenes; “Onscreen Chemistry: Kevin and Bryan”; “Creating a Story of Possibility”; “Bridging Divisions”; “Embracing Positivity”; “Presenting a Different Side of Kevin Hart”; gag reel; and theatrical trailer. (Elevation Pictures & Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) (DVD)This season picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s (Katherine Langford) death and the start of the characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. In spite of its subject matter, this is unquestionably a feel-good movie infused with humour that frequently lightens the mood in what would otherwise be an uncomfortable situation.Special features include: deleted scenes; "Onscreen Chemistry: Kevin and Bryan"; "Creating a Story of Possibility"; "Bridging Divisions"; "Embracing Positivity"; "Presenting a Different Side of Kevin Hart"; gag reel; and theatrical trailer. (Elevation Pictures & Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)