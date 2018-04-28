There is something almost timeless about great comedies from the late 20th century. They’re often ill-mannered, politically incorrect and completely over-the-top, but they’re also hilarious. Some recent pictures have come close to capturing the magic, but they’re not quite the same. Where some films are obviously a product of their time and could never be made again, others are simply the perfect combination of script, director, actors and chemistry. Since these combined circumstances are akin to lightening in a bottle, trying to recreate them are incredibly difficult and has failed on many occasions — but that doesn’t stop anyone from trying. The latest movie to get the band back together (almost literally) is Super Troopers 2
.
It’s been nearly 20 years since the misfit, out-of-the-job highway patrol joined the Spurbury Police Department… and not surprisingly, they’re no longer employed by the local authorities. But a bizarre development is about to put them back in uniform. It’s been recently discovered Canadian land encompassing a small French town near the Vermont border actually belongs to the United States. Thus, led by Captain O'Hagan (Brian Cox
), Ramathorn, Mac, Foster, Rabbit and Favra (Jay Chandrasekhar, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske and Kevin Heffernan, respectively, a.k.a. Broken Lizard
) are tasked with handling the turnover, including taking over jurisdiction from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Though they only made one film, the original Super Troopers
is one of the most entertaining and quotable movies of the early 2000s. So there was some definite anxiety when the sequel was announced — especially after the disaster that was Zoolander 2
. Nonetheless, one has to enter a screening open-minded and hope for the best. Thankfully, this follow-up doesn’t try to reconstruct its earlier success, but rather tell an all new story with its own sense of humour. And to that end, the jokes are hysterical — at least if you’re Canadian… if not, it may not play as well.
This narrative incorporates innumerable Canadian stereotypes as well as a number of truths, poking fun at both sides of the border for some of their more ridiculous customs. The mayor is a former hockey player (portrayed by Rob Lowe
), there are strip clubs on every corner, units of measurement are shared with the majority of the world, and they don’t say “sorry” as often as some think. Conversely, the troopers haven’t changed a bit and they’re incapable of not responding to the Mounties’ hazing even though they’re under strict orders not to jeopardize foreign relations.
While it’s not absolutely necessary to see the first film to follow this storyline, it’s still highly recommended… plus, there’s a couple of jokes that do carry through both pictures.
Director: Jay Chandrasekhar
Starring: Jay Chandrasekhar
, Kevin Heffernan
and Steve Lemme