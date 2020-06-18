Email
article imageReview: 'Studio City' wins big at Indie Series Awards, Sean Kanan hosts Special

By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Entertainment
On June 18, Emmy-nominated actor Sean Kanan hosted the 2020 Indie Series Awards, which were presented remotely this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Nygro served as the announcer.
Studio City on Amazon Prime took home awards for "Best Writing for a Drama" for writers Michele Kanan and Lauren de Normandie, while actresses Patrika Darbo and Carolyn Hennesy both tied for "Best Supporting Actress in a Drama" for their roles as Violet and Gloria in the hit digital drama series.
Patrika Darbo in Studio City
Patrika Darbo in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
In addition, host Sean Kanan triumphed in the "Best Lead Actor in a Drama" category.
Actor Sean Kanan
Actor Sean Kanan
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime by clicking here.
For more information on Studio City, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
Read More: Emmy-nominated writers Michele Kanan and Lauren De Normandie had chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about Studio City.
Michele and Sean Kanan of Studio City
Michele and Sean Kanan of 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
