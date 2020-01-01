Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Studio City," created by Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli, is a compelling new original digital drama series on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video. Actor Scott Turner Schofield gives an inspirational monologue-heavy performance in the episode "My Authentic Life." Equally impressive are Tristan Rogers (Doc) and Sarah Joy Brown (Laurie) in their emotional scenes together, when they have a heart-to-heart. One of the most powerful scenes involves Patrika Darbo (as his mother Violet) and Kanan in the final episode, which is a true revelation. Newcomer Juliet Vega plays the role of Delilah in this series. Studio City is available on The Verdict Overall, Studio City is a captivating, stirring, and well-crafted digital drama series. Timothy Woodward Jr. does solid work with its direction, and the all-star cast delivers remarkable performances all around. To learn more about Studio City, check out its Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sean Kanan is exceptional in the lead role as Hollywood star Sam Stevens, an actor in the second-most popular daytime drama, Hearts on Fire. Kanan is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions, while Carolyn Hennessy soars as his ruthless soap opera producer Gloria, who is trying to bring him down at all costs.Actor Scott Turner Schofield gives an inspirational monologue-heavy performance in the episode "My Authentic Life." Equally impressive are Tristan Rogers (Doc) and Sarah Joy Brown (Laurie) in their emotional scenes together, when they have a heart-to-heart.One of the most powerful scenes involves Patrika Darbo (as his mother Violet) and Kanan in the final episode, which is a true revelation. Newcomer Juliet Vega plays the role of Delilah in this series.Studio City is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here Overall, Studio City is a captivating, stirring, and well-crafted digital drama series. Timothy Woodward Jr. does solid work with its direction, and the all-star cast delivers remarkable performances all around. Sean Kanan triumphs in creating, co-writing and co-starring in this original drama series, and deserves a round of applause for a job well done. Studio City is highly recommended for all and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Studio City, check out its official homepage and follow the series on Twitter : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sean Kanan about Studio City. More about Studio City, Sean Kanan, Digital, Drama, Series Studio City Sean Kanan Digital Drama Series amazon prime Video