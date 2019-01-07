Email
article imageReview: Streaming services fare well at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The streaming services, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, fared well in the television categories of the 2019 Golden Globe awards.
Actress Rachel Brosnahan won the Golden Globe for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy" for her acting work in the Amazon Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while the Netflix series, The Kominsky Method, was named "Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy"; moreover, Michael Douglas took home the Golden Globe award for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy."
In addition, Amazon Prime Video's Homecoming scored three Golden Globe nominations, including "Best Actress in a Television Series Drama" for Julia Roberts, and the show itself was up for "Best Television Series – Drama." Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale earned two nominations, and Jason Bateman secured a nod for "Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama" for his work in the Netflix series Ozark.
Last year, as Digital Journal previously reported, the streaming services took over the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where they became the new normal. In last year's Golden Globe race, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon won for "Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy" and The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu won the Golden Globe for "Best Drama Series."
The same was true this past September, where the streaming services dominated the 2018 Primetime Emmy awards, where Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, swept five and seven categories respectively.
