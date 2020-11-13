Special By By Sarah Gopaul 34 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include an atypical superhero origin story; a rom-com in uncertain times; an artistic rendering of a dog’s life; a British portrait of a serial killer; a distinct Hammer horror picture; and another group of meddling kids. The Brides of Dracula (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This 1960 Hammer film has a different feel than many of the studio’s earlier horror pictures. Director Terence Fisher had a distinctive style, while the script also seems more potent. The Baron’s seductive, hypnotic approach when luring in his female prey is not graphic, but still very sexual as he’s an attractive, young man and the women are, of course, beautiful. This innate sensuality and a desire to avoid taboos is probably why his encounter with his mother occurs off-screen. Marianne’s naiveté makes her an easy target, but Van Helsing is there to keep her on the right path. There are some very well-planned shots throughout the movie and the ending is as creative as it is far-fetched. Special features include: commentary by author/film historian Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr; making-of featurette; “The Men Who Made Hammer: Terence Fisher”; “The Men Who Made Hammer: Jack Asher”; “The Eternal and the Damned – Malcolm Williamson and The Brides of Dracula”; “The Haunted History of Oakley Court”; still gallery; radio spot; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Cold Light of Day [Limited Edition] (Blu-ray) Arrow Video This picture is based on the true story of a serial killer whose method of disposing of his victims is not very effective. Flag’s portrayal of the mild-mannered murderer is chillingly effective. In spite of being a bit quiet and withdrawn, Nilsen is very compassionate and helpful to the building’s more elderly residents. He encompasses the essence of the stereotypical neighbour who turns out to have a fiendish, secret life. His story is recounted via a police interrogation in which they try to determine his motive. Writer/director Fhiona-Louise’s no-frills approach to the true-crime picture puts all the focus on Flag’s very capable performance. The film won the UCCA Venticittà Award at the 1990 Venice International Film Festival and is definitely on par with some of the most acclaimed American serial killer biopics. Special features include: commentary by writer/director Fhiona-Louise; commentary by film historians/writers Dean Brandum and Andrew Nette; interview with actor Martin Byrne-Quinn; interview with actor Steve Munroe; original promo film made to raise financing for the feature; two short films starring director Fhiona-Louise and photographed by Star Wars DP David Tattershall; re-release trailer; limited edition die-cut o-card; and limited edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Jo Botting and a look at how the press reported Dennis Nilsen’s real-life crimes by Jeff Billington. (Arrow Video) Josie and the Pussycats: The Complete Animated Series (Blu-ray) Warner Archive Collection This series followed Scooby Doo, Where Are You?, which makes it feel a bit like a knock-off — especially since they share many of the same, distinctive voices. The group spends more time solving mysteries and escaping bad guys than they do performing concerts. In one episode, their musical aspirations are even used to lure them into a trap. It’s a bit strange that two of the characters have nearly identical names, but their personalities couldn’t be more different. Alexandra is like a meaner version of Shaggy as she similarly and regularly messes things up, while also being rude to everyone but her crush. It’s the one thing that really differentiates their group dynamics. Exchanging the dog for a cat is also interesting as they have very different natures. Sebastian is stubbornly helpful in most situations… as long as a mouse doesn’t cross his path. Special features include: “The Irresistible Charm of Dan DeCarlo: The Man and his Art.” (Warner Archive Collection) Marona’s Fantastic Tale (Blu-ray & DVD) GKids & Shout Factory This unconventionally animated film is one of the most moving tales of a dog’s life to grace the screen. Starting at the end and circling back to the beginning, the movie traces Marona’s existence from the ill-fated meeting of her parents to her various owners. As much as she finds happiness in the simple things in life, she also faces a lot of hardships and sadness. An uneasy initiation into the world is followed by many ups and downs, highlighting the difficulties of being a stray as well as the complications that come with having a human. However, the fluid and emotional animation style makes this work so much more affecting than many similar animated narratives. While all the scenes are still very clear and intelligible, it has a visual rawness that radiates from the screen and permeates its audience. Special features include: interview with director Anca Damian; Q&A at Animation Is Film Festival; art gallery; and trailers. (Gkids & Shout Factory) Mortal (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Director Special features include: making-of featurette. While exploding high school students would be sombre in some cases, it's darkly humorous in this narrative. Even the montage of failed experimental drug treatments is funny in spite of all the lives suddenly cut short. The concept of having to live every day like it's your last is one people may find more relatable nowadays, though this is more akin to unexpectedly getting into a fatal accident than catching a potentially deadly virus. It's not difficult to predict the story's direction, but the movie is still very engaging and enjoyable.There are no special features. (Paramount Home Entertainment)