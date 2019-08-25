Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment Levittown - On August 25, "General Hospital" lead actors Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) brought their inaugural "BFF Tour" to Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, where they played for a sold-out venue. Laura Wright introduced the crowd to the cast on her foot, which she named "Fred," as well as "Penelope," her scooter. She expressed her gratitude to Steve Burton and Jeremy for all of their assistance and support, in making things easier for her. Both Emmy award-winning actors opened up about several of their favorite stories that they've done over the years. "We are at Governor's Comedy Club, where we will tell jokes and stories today," he said. Speaking of comedy, Burton poked fun at cast-mate Maurice Benard (who plays mob boss Sonny Corinthos) in several instances during their show. He also shared that fellow actor Wes Ramsey is a "great guy," yet his character, Peter, is "not a good person." Steve Burton ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin Burton also gave fans a glimpse of what a typical day is like in their work. They both started their careers in the soap world in 1991, and he noted that at that time, they would film 20 scenes a day (where scenes were six to seven pages long each). In 1998, they would film 28 scenes a day, and in 2019, they shoot 70 scenes a day (which are not longer than two to three pages each). They revealed that there is no ad-libbing on the show, and Wright and Burton both pride themselves in being able to nail their scenes in one take, the vast majority of the time. While David Henry Archer, also known as "Shiloh," is the paragon of virtue on the show, they complimented actor Coby Ryan McLaughlin for doing a "great job" in portraying somebody that people love to hate. They were also candid about their "alternate career choices" if either of them were not famous. Burton would have been an entrepreneur, a businessman or a real estate agent. Wright, on the other hand, would have owned her own service station or being a mental and physical health professional. Emmy award-winning actress Laura Wright ("General Hospital" ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin Wright commended Burton for his tremendous work ethic. His secret to longevity is as follows: "show up on time, learn your lines, treat everyone with respect and shut your mouth." For young and aspiring actors in this digital age, they said, "If you're an actor, you need to take action. Right now, you can go and do a short film on your iPhone, and I've seen some great ones. I didn't have that capability when I was coming up. Kids can do that now and they can put their own material out. Technology is so available to them that it wasn't for us at the time. If you have a passion, go for it. You don't ever want to regret going for your passion in life." They concluded by expressing their love for the Governor's Comedy Club and stating how honored they are to "end their tour here." They also praised the "I loved this BFF show at Governor's. Steve and Laura were awesome. It was very entertaining and great fun. I love them," said Gina, a dedicated fan, who has been watching General Hospital for over 38 years. The Verdict Overall, Steve Burton and Laura Wright were superb at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. The show was informational, inspirational and entertaining, all in one. They showcased a great deal of charm, quick wit and charisma. "Long Island. How are you?" Steve Burton asked enthusiastically. "Thank you guys for coming out today," he added, prior to acknowledging that he and Laura Wright have been on a "journey" the past six days, yet it has been fun. 