On August 9, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood delivered a heartbreaking performance as Steffy Forrester in "The Bold and The Beautiful" on CBS. Wood's character Steffy gets very defensive now she learns that the baby she adopted "Phoebe" is Beth. Hope is going to take Beth back as hers, but Steffy is going to put up a fight. The viewing audience can feel Steffy's pain, as she is about the lose the baby that she has been raising and taking for all these months. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) arrive at Steffy's house to provide their emotional parental support for their daughters during this very difficult time for all. They were also able to verify the truth to Steffy that Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was never pregnant. The cast of The Bold and The Beautiful, especially Scott Clifton, Annika Noelle, and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood have been nailing these dramatic scenes ever since the baby reveal and they deserved to all be commended for a job well done. This year, Wood took home the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" for playing Steffy in The Bold and The Beautiful and judging from her acting performances the last two days, she is worthy of more Emmy nods in the future, especially since these powerful scenes that are worthy to be in her next Emmy reel. She was able to really tug at the heartstrings, and her acting performance was able to run the gamuts. The baby reveal finally happened, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annike Noelle) were finally reunited with their long-lost baby Beth, which they thought was stillborn (when in reality, the baby was swapped by the doctor in the hospital).