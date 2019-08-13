This baby reveal news is affectioning so many people's lives in the hit CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful
, which is set in Los Angeles. Steffy is put in the impossible position to hand over "Phoebe" to her rightful biological mother, Hope (Annike Noelle). The baby Steffy adopted was Hope and Liam's "Beth" all along.
Liam Spencer
(Scott Clifton), who feels for Steffy and the heartache that she is going through, cannot do anything for her more since he knows that the baby belongs to Hope, and he takes her side as a result.

, all of these emotional episodes are Emmy-worthy material for lead actors Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Scott Clifton. Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan Forrester) also delivered powerful acting performances in these scenes.
All of the actors deserve to be commended for really tugging at the heart with their acting performances since these scenes do not seem easy to film. They are able to move their fans and audience members on an emotional level.
In her personal life, actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood
gave birth to a baby boy Rise Harlen, this past March. This year, Wood won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series."

