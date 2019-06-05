London
The Design Museum in London is hosting 'Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition', covering each one of the creative director's movies including such eclectic items as parts of erotic milk bar to materials designed to create a haunted hotel.
Running to mark the twentieth anniversary of Kubrick's death, the exhibition features original props, costumes, set models, posters, scripts, research materials, correspondence between Kubrick and his collaborators.
Storyboards, set designs, props and production documents will help visitors relive scenes from some of Kubrick's iconic movies.
Kubrick's movies expand a range of genres, from sci-fi to historical; from war to satire. His movies are regarded for their realism, dark humor, unique cinematography, strong attention to detail, and evocative use of music.
Such was Kubrick's attention to detail that gaps between his movies became increasingly long as he worked on every detail. The film-making process was similarly unhurried, with Kubrick often insisting on multiple takes with scenes filmed from different angles and perspectives.
One of Kubrick's may notebooks, outlining some of the detail that he was known for.
One example of Kubrick's focus on detail relates to his final film Eyes Wide Shut. There's one scene where Tom Cruise's character enters a New York building apartment through a red doorway, accompanied by a hooker. The movie was actually shot in London, and to get the door just right Kubrick walked around London looking at several hundred doors until he found the one he liked and then had the door replicated at Pinewood studios. The red door appears in the final movie for less than five seconds.
Props from Eyes Wide Shut, the movie where Tom Cruise's character Bill embarks on harrowing, night-long odyssey of sexual and moral discovery.
Kubrick, by all accounts, collected as many items as possible relating to his movies (those that were released and those which remained in the design concept stage). Kubrick rarely threw anything away, a habit that provides the exhibition with a rich array of items to display.
The exhibition includes several screens showing excerpt from Kubrick's movies, such as 'Barry Lyndon' (1975).
Kubrick was a fastidious editor, and followed the dictum that the true movie making process, and ultimately whether a movie had worth, was made in the editing suite.
One of Stanley Kubrick's editing desks, recreated for the exhibition. Kubrick once said: "I love editing. I think I like it more than any other phase of film making. If I wanted to be frivolous, I might say that everything that precedes editing is merely a way of producing film to edit."
The exhibition includes, from the 2001 movie, a miniature mockup of the groundbreaking centrifuge set, a huge 12m-high hamster wheel that allowed scenes to be shot that appear to show the astronauts walking upside down.
Another well-renowned movie is The Shining, Kubrick's horror movie based on the Stephen King book. Included here is the typewriter that Jack Nicholson's character uses, ostensibly writing a book but in reality being driven mad by sinister presence.
"All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy", over and over again...
And A Clockwork Orange (1971), starring (Malcolm McDowell, and which employs disturbing, violent images in a dystopian near-future society. Kubrick withdrew the movie from release during his lifetime due to some apparent copycat acts of violence.
Full size set pieces from A Clockwork Orange. This is where the central characters become intoxicated on drug-laden "milk-plus", and proceed to embark on a night of 'ultra-violence'.
There were sections devoted to films that Kubrick was working on but did not complete (most famously, A.I. Artifice Intelligence which was completed after Kubrick's death by Steven Spielberg), and those concepts that remained captured in his notebooks. The movie that Kubrick worked on for the most time was a biographic of Napoleon, which he worked on for over thirty years. Apparently Spielberg is to develop a television series based on Kubrick's notes, paying homage to Kubrick's style.
One of the film cameras used by Kubrick on several of his 1970s productions.
The exhibition is superb, and provides plenty for Kubrick admirers, those interested in design, or the art of film making - or those who are curious to know what all the fuss is about and why Kubrick is generally acknowledged as the most innovative movie director of all time. ‘Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition’ runs at The Design Museum, London until the end of September 2019.