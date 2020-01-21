Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Katherine Kelly Lang ("The Bold and The Beautiful") stars in "Stan the Man," a romantic comedy, as Elizabeth Morgan opposite Steven Chase. In the beginning of the movie, Stan is having a lucky day the casino, and things continue to move in his favor. He is known for being generous though he does get mixed up in a gambling scene at the casino with the Russian mob, where he subsequently loses everything (and that means millions of dollars from his Amex Black card). To cope with this, Stan plans to drink his sorrows away, but he is critically wounded in a robbery at the liquor store by accident as he was trying to be the hero. The bullet was targeted for the store clerk Kristi, who is played by Anne Leighton. In his near-death experience, where he lost a lot of blood, he is given 30 days to alter his lifestyle, in an effort to redeem himself, and find what he is looking for in life: true love, or soulmate. Without giving too much away, it truly ponders the question as to whether or not Stan will turn his life around, in an effort to find that true love. The Verdict Overall, Steven Chase is fabulous as director and he is transformative in the lead role of Stan Mann in the movie, which is rich in symbolism. Zachary Sasim does a solid job in the film's screenplay, and Katherine Kelly Lang is marvelous and steals every scene that she is in. (It is great to see Lang stretch her acting muscles in this capacity since she is well-known in the daytime world for her longtime portrayal of Brooke Logan Forrester in the hit CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful). The Stan the Man script is well-written, witty and clever and the film as a whole is well-acted by the cast (a special shoutout to Steven Chase and Katherine Kelly Lang). It is highly recommended for all, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Prepare to be blown away. Well done. Chase, who directed the film, also plays the lead role Stan Mann, who is a gambler, hustler, and a lady's man. He lives in a luxurious hotel where the staff attends to his every need and is living the life that everyone would want to have.In the beginning of the movie, Stan is having a lucky day the casino, and things continue to move in his favor. He is known for being generous though he does get mixed up in a gambling scene at the casino with the Russian mob, where he subsequently loses everything (and that means millions of dollars from his Amex Black card).To cope with this, Stan plans to drink his sorrows away, but he is critically wounded in a robbery at the liquor store by accident as he was trying to be the hero. The bullet was targeted for the store clerk Kristi, who is played by Anne Leighton. In his near-death experience, where he lost a lot of blood, he is given 30 days to alter his lifestyle, in an effort to redeem himself, and find what he is looking for in life: true love, or soulmate.Without giving too much away, it truly ponders the question as to whether or not Stan will turn his life around, in an effort to find that true love.Overall, Steven Chase is fabulous as director and he is transformative in the lead role of Stan Mann in the movie, which is rich in symbolism. Zachary Sasim does a solid job in the film's screenplay, and Katherine Kelly Lang is marvelous and steals every scene that she is in. (It is great to see Lang stretch her acting muscles in this capacity since she is well-known in the daytime world for her longtime portrayal of Brooke Logan Forrester in the hit CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful).The Stan the Man script is well-written, witty and clever and the film as a whole is well-acted by the cast (a special shoutout to Steven Chase and Katherine Kelly Lang). It is highly recommended for all, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Prepare to be blown away. Well done. More about Stan The Man, Katherine Kelly Lang, steven chase, Film Stan The Man Katherine Kelly Lang steven chase Film